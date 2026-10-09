The USS Abraham Lincoln is home

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Good Morning, I’m Lawrence K. Jackson….it’s FRIDAY, OCTOBER NINTH

>>>> [ THE USS ABRAHAM LINCOLN IS OFFICIALLY HOME ] More on that next. But first... the headlines ...#########

AS OF OCTOBER FIRST, NEW CAR BUYING RULES ARE NOW IN EFFECT ACROSS THE STATE

BUYING A CAR CAN BE A NOTORIOUSLY TRICKY ORDEAL …

BUYERS HAVE TO NAVIGATE THE MANUFACTURER’S SUGGESTED RETAIL PRICE OR MS-RP WHICH OFTEN DOESN’T INCLUDES EXTRA COSTS OR DEALERSHIP MARKUPS

THE COMBATTING AUTO RETAIL SCAMS, A-K-A “CARS” ACT LOOKS TO HELP BRING TRANSPARENCY TO THE CAR-BUYING PROCESS

THE CALIFORNIA D-M-V SAYS CAR SELLERS MUST NOW PROVIDE A “TOTAL PRICE” WHICH MUST INCLUDE ANY DEALER PRICE ADJUSTMENTS UPFRONT

DEALERS ALSO MUST NOW TELL YOU IN WRITING WHICH ADD-ON’S ARE NOT ACTUALLY REQUIRED

IT ALSO MUST BE MADE CLEAR WHETHER YOU ARE LEASING OR BUYING THE CAR

AND FOR THOSE FINANCING:

SELLERS MUST CONFIRM WHAT THE TOTAL COST WILL BE AFTER THE FINANCING TERM AND THE TOTAL COST AFTER THE LEASING TERM ENDS

LAST BUT NOT LEAST, IF YOU’RE BUYING A USED CAR THAT IS PRICED UNDER 50-THOUSAND, YOU NOW HAVE A THREE DAY “COOL OFF” PERIOD TO CANCEL THE PURCHASE

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STARTING NEXT MAY, YOU’LL BE ABLE TO FLY DIRECT FROM SAN DIEGO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT INTO PARIS’S CHARLES DE GAULLE AIRPORT – AND BACK

AIR FRANCE RECENTLY ANNOUNCED THE EXPANSION

THE FLIGHTS WILL BE OFFERED ON MONDAY’S, WEDNESDAY’S AND FRIDAY’S

THE AIRLINE IS ALSO EXTENDING THE ROUTE TO NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE WITH A FLIGHT NUMBER OF A-F 046 … A NOD TO 19-46, THE YEAR NASHVILLE LEGEND DOLLY PARTON WAS BORN

AIR FRANCE SAYS ITS THE ONLY AIRLINE TO OPERATE NON-STOP FLIGHTS FROM PARIS TO SAN DIEGO AND NASHVILLE

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YOUR SAN DIEGO PADRES SEASON IS OFFICIALLY OVER FOLLOWING THEIR LOSS TO THE MILWAUKEE BREWERS ON WEDNESDAY

THE BREWERS WON THE MOST REGULAR SEASON GAMES IN THE M-L-B THIS YEAR

FOLLOWING THE LOSS, FIRST YEAR PADRES MANAGER CRAIG STAMMEN THANKED THE FANS; CALLING PADRES FANS QUOTE THE BEST IN THE LEAGUE

STAR PADRE, FERNANDO TATIS JR WENT FIFTY-FIVE GAMES WITHOUT A SINGLE HOME RUN BUT BOUNCED BACK; ENDING THE SEASON WITH 25 TOTAL HOME RUNS

THIS POST SEASON ALSO SAW PITCHER JOE MUSGROVE MAKE HIS RETURN TO THE MOUND AFTER NEARLY TWO YEARS

THIS SEASON ALSO SAW A NEW OWNERSHIP GROUP TAKE OVER THE TEAM, LED BY JOSE E FELICIANO AND HIS WIFE, KWANZA JONES

THE NEWS MADE FELICIANO THE SECOND LATINO PRINCIPAL OWNER IN THE M-L-B AND JONES THE FIRST BLACK PERSON EVER TO OWN A MAJORITY STAKE OF A M-L-B TEAM

From KPBS, you’re listening to San Diego News Now.Stay with me for more of the local news you need

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THE AIRCRAFT CARRIER USS ABRAHAM LINCOLN IS BACK IN SAN DIEGO AFTER MORE THAN 10 MONTHS AT SEA.

MILITARY REPORTER ANDREW DYER WAS THERE ALONG WITH THOUSANDS OF MILITARY FAMILIES.

LINCOLN 5

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OVER AT SHELTER ISLAND, HUNDREDS OF PEOPLE GATHERED ALONG THE SHORE YESTERDAY TO WATCH THE U-S-S ABRAHAM LINCOLN COME INTO SAN DIEGO BAY.

REPORTER JACOB AERE SAYS WHILE MANY PEOPLE WERE CELEBRATING THE HOMECOMING … SOME WERE ALSO PROTESTING THE CONDITIONS SAILORS EXPERIENCED ABOARD THE SHIP, AND VOICING OPPOSITION TO THE WAR IN IRAN.

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PEACEVETS 1 (ja) TRT: 1:03 SOQ

A loud crowd full of American flags, patriotic music and veterans welcomed home the USS Abraham Lincoln and its thousands of sailors along San Diego Bay just before noon Thursday.

It was a bittersweet moment for navy veteran Tyler Romero. He’s against the war and says the ship should have never been sent out. He’s concerned about media reports alleging issues happening on board.

“I think they were out for an egregious amount of time and should have returned a long time ago. Laundry fires, toilets overflowing, service members having to sleep wherever they can because its filthy on that ship, multiple suicide attemps.”

Alongside the protestors were many other people simply cheering and welcoming home the sailors. That includes Jeffrey Fischbeck. He’s also a veteran who commanded the USS La Jolla submarine decades ago.

“We wanted to bring them down and wave the flags to say thank you for their sacrifices.”

The Lincoln was deployed for more than 10 months … making it one of the longest deployments in modern US military history. JA KPBS News.

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CALIFORNIANS WILL VOTE ON PROPOSITION 37 NEXT MONTH.

THE MEASURE WOULD ALLOW THE STATE TO CREATE A HOME LOAN PROGRAM FOR MIDDLE INCOME BUYERS.

BEN CHRISTOPHER WITH OUR PARTNER, CALMATTERS, EXPLAINS...

PROP37 0:46

If Prop. 37 passes, California’s Housing Finance Agency would be able to borrow up to 25-billion dollars to fund home loans.These loans could cut a buyer’s down payment to as low as 3-percent…if paired with a typical mortgage.To be eligible, buyers couldn’t earn more than a certain amount. That would vary from a little over 100-thousand dollars to nearly 350-thousand for a family of three…depending on the county.The homes would need to be new construction…or have never been sold before.Prices would top out at around 1.5 million dollars…again, depending on the county.Private investors would be putting up the money so taxpayers would not be going into debt.Supporters say the proposition would put homeownership within reach for middle class Californians. But some opponents say letting people go into deeper debt is not the best way to offset the housing crisis.

THAT WAS CALMATTERS' BEN CHRISTOPHER.

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THEY’LL ALSO VOTE ON PROPOSITION 38…

THAT MEASURE WOULD SET ASIDE BILLIONS OF DOLLARS FOR HEALTH RESEARCH GRANTS.

CALMATTERS REPORTER, MIKHAIL ZINSHTEYN [[Michael ZIN-shtayn]], explains…

PROP38 0:46

Prop 38 would provide nearly 8.5-billion dollars for immunology research.Supporters say the measure could help advance cures for cancer… heart disease…and Alzheimer's.Opponents point out that the proposition designates half of the funds to just one unnamed research institute.That institute appears to be the California Institute for Immunology and Immunotherapy based in the UCLA research park.The primary backer of Prop. 38 is billionaire Gary K. Michelson…who co-founded that institute.Opponents also question whether it's fair to commit so much money to just one institute when California has so many world-class medical researchers.In response to these concerns, the Yes on 38 campaign has said that the prop is written to ensure that the funds go to a high-quality institution.

THAT WAS CALMATTERS REPORTER, MIKHAIL ZINSHTEYN [[Michael ZIN-shtayn]]

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HERE IN THE CITY OF SAN DIEGO,

THE RACE FOR THE SEAT TO REPRESENT THE FOURTH DISTRICT COULD BE A CLOSE ONE.

METRO REPORTER ANDREW BOWEN SAYS THE TOP TWO FINISHERS IN THE JUNE PRIMARY WERE SEPARATED BY JUST 12 VOTES.

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COUNCILD4 1 (ab) 1:19 soq

AB: District 4 covers Southeast San Diego, including Oak Park, Encanto and Paradise Hills. Incumbent Henry Foster III won a special election in 2024, and is now seeking a full 4-year term.

KPBS1013_01.MXF 07;26;07;22

HF: I feel I am very well versed in how the city conducts business,

AB: Prior to the council, Foster worked for 12 years at the city. He says he knows what levers to pull to deliver for his constituents.

HF: … where their shortfalls are, how to work within the system, whether it's dealing with the operations staff, dealing on the legislative side of the house. And so I think that's what I bring to the table.

AB: Foster's challenger, Martha Abraham, is a nurse who got involved in politics opposing several large development proposals. She says District 4 needs more investment and better infrastructure, and that wealthier parts of the city should be building more affordable housing.

KPBS0960_02.MXF 12;41;12;10

MA: We have to really address how we look at, you know, creating opportunity for the most vulnerable population. If they want to live here, great, we'll create the opportunity to live here. But if they want to live in other neighborhoods, then they should have that option too.

AB: Foster's campaign has more money and high-profile endorsements. But Abraham's strong performance in the primary shows the race for District 4 is far from settled. Andrew Bowen, KPBS news.

TAG: FOR MORE ELECTION COVERAGE, GO TO KPBS DOT ORG SLASH VOTER HUB

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YESTERDAY, THE CALIFORNIA COASTAL COMMISSION (THURSDAY) APPROVED A ZONING CHANGE FOR A PROPOSED RESIDENTIAL DEVELOPMENT NEAR PONTO BEACH IN CARLSBAD.

IT’S THE LAST VACANT COASTAL PIECE OF LAND IN THAT CITY.

AS REPORTER ALEXANDER NGUYEN TELLS US, MANY RESIDENTS WERE OPPOSED TO THE DEVELOPMENT.

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PONTOBEACH1 TRT: SOQ

THE COMMISSIONERS SEEM SYMPATHETIC TO RESIDENTS' CONCERNS IN KEEPING THE AREA AS PARKLAND, BUT SAY THAT WAS NOT WITHIN THE COMMISSION’S PURVIEW.

HERE’S COMMISSIONER DAN KALMICK.

SOT 8816 08;02;05;10 → 08;02;15;25

CG: Dan Kalmick // California Coastal Commission

“We're here to identify coastal resources, and not compel, I think, in a land use decision of this, making a nexus to, to create a park,”

NEARLY 100 RESIDENTS SPOKE ON THE ISSUE, WITH MOST OPPOSED TO THE DEVELOPMENT.

THEY SAY THE AREA NEEDS A PARK. THE PROPOSED DEVELOPMENT SITS NEAR THE COAST. BECAUSE OF THAT, IT NEEDS A ZONING CHANGE AND THE COASTAL COMMISSION’S APPROVAL.

DESPITE THE COMMISSION’S APPROVAL, RESIDENTS SAY THEY WILL KEEP FIGHTING FOR A PARK IN THE AREA.

THE PROJECT STILL NEEDS THE CITY COUNCIL’S APPROVAL. AN/KPBS

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MORE THAN A THIRD OF AMERICANS TURN TO SOCIAL MEDIA FOR HEALTH INFORMATION

THAT’S ACCORDING TO DATA FROM THE PEW RESEARCH CENTER.

BUT DOCTORS WARN SOME OF WHAT THEY FIND THERE CAN BE DANGEROUS. HEALTH REPORTER HEIDI DE MARCO SHOWS US WHY SOME LOCAL DOCTORS ARE TRYING TO MEET PATIENTS WHERE THEY ARE.

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INFLUENCERS trt: 4:32 SOQ

Dr. Nicki Rao props up her phone and hits record.

SOT: A New York Times article came out that goes through something that's very sadly common. And it's when a patient who has cancer or any other serious illness feels unheard by their doctors, and then they go online so they can have more control.

She's a palliative care doctor at Sharp Grossmont Hospital.

SOT: And sadly, many patients are victim to misinformation that could actually worsen their prognosis.

She says the New York Times story reminded her of one of her own patients.

NICKI RAO:

I remember a patient and I’ll never forget it.

Rao says the patient had lung cancer and found an alternative treatment online.

NICKI RAO

She was told not to get any more imaging, not to go to her oncologist. And she put these electrodes all over her body, kind of like a TENS machine. And she used up all her life savings on that.

And when the patient came to the hospital…

NICKI RAO

With cancer everywhere. I had never seen it so bad. And she unfortunately passed away just days later. The person who scammed her never had to deal with these consequences. But we did.

Rao says that experience made her realize the need for accurate health information on social media.

Earlier this year, she started posting videos under the handle @palliativecaredoc. She talks about hospice, palliative care and serious illness.

NICKI RAO

I don’t want the first time that people hear about palliative care to be in the hospital when their loved one is having a really serious situation.

Her account now has about 8-thousand followers on TikTok, Instagram and Facebook.

She knows other local doctors doing the same thing.

SOT: Hi there friends, if you’re new here, welcome…

Dr. Willough Jenkins is a child psychiatrist at Rady Children's Hospital. She started posting in 2023 and has gained more than 600-thousand followers across all platforms.

WILLOUGH JENKINS

My patients are the greatest informers of what's happening in the latest trends cause I get to hear all about it.

One of those trends is self-diagnosis.

WILLOUGH JENKINS

There's a lot of content about ADHD that's been a topic that's been really quite popular on social media for some time. And so a lot of times people will self-identify, go, oh, I think I might have ADHD. I've seen this video. It describes me. I forget things all the time.

She says doctors can also use these videos to start conversations with patients.

WILLOUGH JENKINS:

I actually feel very relieved when they bring it to me and they're like, hey, I saw this. What do you think? Because that's the most important. Taking that information or having a conversation with a professional...individualizes it.

Research from UC San Diego suggests that attention-grabbing health content can be more engaging. But may leave out important context about how studies were done and what findings actually mean.

That’s why Jenkins says she works with the World Health Organization to amplify health information online.

WILLOUGH JENKINS

And so that really helps elevate kind of my credibility beyond just the ‘I’m a doctor because I say so’ type sentiment you find online.

Rao says credibility can be complicated online. A white coat doesn't automatically make a video true. And millions of followers don't make someone an expert.

NICKI RAO

You can go viral just by being confident online. And confidence doesn’t actually mean that you’re accurate. And so it's really important to vet your sources. The moment someone starts selling you something as a treatment you really want to be thinking about, are they gaining something from this?

A new Pew Research Center analysis looked at more than half a million posts from health and wellness influencers.

Nearly 4 in 10 promoted a product, service or subscription. And just 9 percent of posts making a health claim referred to an outside source.

Jenkins says social media has changed the way she practices medicine.

WILLOUGH JENKINS

So it truly is part of every time I meet a patient and family, now. What are you consuming online? What did you look up? What did the AI agent tell you about what we should talk about today? Because that truly is the norm. And I think as a physician, I have to just have to embrace that.

Rao says the goal isn't to tell patients to stay off social media.

It's to be there…online…and try to cut through the noise.

NICKI RAO

You can just reach so many more people online than you can in person...and if we truly want to make an impact, we should meet them where they’re at.

That means doctors may have to learn a new language.

Short videos.

Strong openings.

A little personality.

And information that can compete with everything else appearing on a phone screen.

Heidi de Marco, KPBS News.

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AS WE DO FOR YOU, EACH AND EVERY FRIDAY, HERE ARE SOME WEEKEND EVENT IDEAS THAT YOU AND YOURS CAN TAKE PART IN

SPOOKY SEASON IS APPARENTLY UPON US …

TO CELEBRATE ITS ARRIVAL, THE LAKESIDE COMMUNITY CENTER IS HOSTING A FREE HALLOWEEN FESTIVAL

TODAY FROM 4 TO 7 P-M YOU CAN CHECK OUT A HAWKTOBER PRESENTATION FEATURING VARIOUS LOCAL BIRDS OF PREY LIKE HAWKS, FALCONS AND OWLS

AFTER THAT, THEY’LL BE CRAFTS, GAMES AND PRIZES

THIS SATURDAY FROM 1 TO 8 P-M IS ‘BLACK-TOBERFEST’ PRESENTED BY THE MELANINATED FOLKS AT S-D MELANIN

IT TAKES PLACE AT S & S FRIENDLY RANCH; THE REGION’S OLDEST BLACK-OWNED FARM

THE EVENT FEATURES SPADES AND DOMINOES, LINE DANCING, LIVE DJ SETS AND A VENDORS MARKET

THE EVENT IS 21 AND UP !

YOU CAN VISIT S-D MELANIN DOT COM TO SECURE YOUR TICKET

ALSO ON SATURDAY, IS THE BANNED BOOKS WEEK 20-26 FINAL CELEBRATION

THIS YEARS THEME IS “LET BOOKS, BE”

THE FINAL EVENT TAKES PLACE FROM 2 TO 4 P-M AT UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS LIBRARY

ORGANIZERS OF THE ANNUAL CAMPAIGN SAY THE WEEK SERVES QUOTE AS A REMINDER TO OUR COMMUNITIES THAT A HANDFUL OF PEOPLE RUNNING ORGANIZED CENSORSHIP CAMPAIGNS SHOULD NOT BE ALLOWED TO DICTATE WHAT THE REST OF US CAN READ

WHATEVER YOU DO DO THIS WEEKEND, ENJOY !

<<<SHOW CLOSE>>>

That’s it for the podcast today. As always you can find more San Diego news online at KPBS dot org. I’m Lawrence K. Jackson. Thanks for listening and have a great day.

