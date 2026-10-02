There’s now a statewide guide for teaching Native American History and Culture

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Good Morning, I’m Lawrence K. Jackson….it’s FRIDAY, OCTOBER SECOND>>>> [ CALIFORNIA NOW HAS A STATEWIDE GUIDE FOR TEACHING ABOUT NATIVE AMERICAN HISTORY AND CULTURE ]More on that next. But first... the headlines ….#######

ALMOST FOUR THOUSAND SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA SANITATION WORKERS ARE NOW WORKING UNDER EXPIRED EMPLOYMENT CONTRACTS,

RAISING THE POSSIBILITY OF SERVICE INTERRUPTIONS.

A SPOKESMAN FOR TEAMSTERS LOCAL 3-6-9 SAYS ABOUT 100 WORKERS FOR WARE DISPOSAL ARE AFFECTED HERE IN SAN DIEGO COUNTY

NEGOTIATORS FOR THE UNION WERE UNABLE TO REACH AN AGREEMENT WITH A NUMBER OF COMPANIES BEFORE THE OLD CONTRACT EXPIRED AT MIDNIGHT THURSDAY

THE UNION SAYS DISCUSSIONS ARE ONGOING.

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SDG&E SAYS ITS PREPARING FOR A PROLONGED HEAT WAVE, INCLUDING AN INCREASE IN ENERGY DEMANDS..

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE ISSUED AN EXTREME HEAT WARNING STARTING THIS MORNING THROUGH NEXT THURSDAY.

FORECASTERS ARE PREDICTING TEMPS NEAR THE COAST ON THE HOTTEST DAYS–FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY– TO LAND AROUND 90 DEGREES. IN THE VALLEYS, TEMPS COULD REACH INTO THE 100’S.

SDG&E SAYS IT’S ADJUSTING ITS RESOURCES–INCLUDING HAVING CREWS AVAILABLE TO RESPOND TO ANY INTERRUPTIONS. THE UTILITY SAYS YOU CAN ALSO HELP …

BY DOING THINGS LIKE PRE-COOLING YOUR HOME EARLIER IN THE DAY, CLOSING BLINDS AND SHADES AND DELAYING MAJOR APPLIANCE USE UNTIL AFTER 9 P-M

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SEVEN-TENTHS OF ONE CENT …

THAT’S HOW FAR AWAY SAN DIEGO COUNTY IS FROM MATCHING THE RECORD AVERAGE PRICE FOR A GALLON OF REGULAR UNLEADED GASOLINE

THAT RECORD WAS SET FOUR YEARS AGO–IN OCTOBER 20-22. THE AVERAGE PRICE AS OF YESTERDAY WAS $6.427 (SIX DOLLARS AND 42-POINT-SEVEN CENTS) PER GALLON

SINCE THE START OF THE U.S./ISRAELI WAR WITH IRAN BEGAN IN FEBRUARY, THE AVERAGE GALLON OF REGULAR HAS INCREASED

BY A DOLLAR AND SEVENTY-CENTS

THESE FIGURES COME TO US FROM TRIPLE A AND THE OIL PRICE INFORMATION SERVICE

From KPBS, you’re listening to San Diego News NowStay with me for more of the local news you need

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CALIFORNIA NOW HAS A STATEWIDE GUIDE FOR TEACHING ABOUT NATIVE AMERICAN HISTORY AND CULTURE. SAN DIEGO EDUCATORS PLAYED A KEY ROLE IN DEVELOPING IT.

EDUCATION REPORTER KATIE ANASTAS TAKES US TO BONSALL HIGH SCHOOL…WHERE A TEACHER IS WEAVING THE CURRICULUM INTO HIS HISTORY CLASS.

NASMC 4:45 SOQ

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First one, this is your perspective…

It’s a Tuesday morning in Greg Hinchliff’s eleventh grade history class.

Signs throughout the room range from “strongly agree” to “strongly disagree.”

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If land is not being developed, it’s not being farmed, another group should be able to have the right to use it…

The students move to different parts of the room depending on what they think.

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Let’s hear from Victor…

Then they repeat the activity from the perspectives of Native Americans, European settlers, monarchs and religious leaders.

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Hinchliff: European religious leaders. What would they say about this statement, that explorers can claim that land?

Student: That they can claim it because they’re Christians, basically…

This activity comes from California’s Native American Studies Model Curriculum. It’s a set of free lesson plans and teaching materials. Hinchliff helped write it.

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GREG HINCHLIFF, BONSALL HIGH SCHOOL

What I really want to make clear for educators across California is that the units and the lesson plans available with the model curriculum can be interwoven into a bunch of different content areas.

There are lessons for elementary school students about indigenous and colonial place names. Eighth graders can learn about tribal sovereignty and federal recognition. High schoolers can learn about cultural fire practices.

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I think the great thing about this curriculum is so many educators struggle with how to approach complicated topics, and this gives them the toolkit to be able to do that.

In 2021, the state allocated $4 million to develop the curriculum. Joely Proudfit is one of three project leads. She directs the California Indian Culture and Sovereignty Center at CSU San Marcos. She’s Luiseño/Payomkowishum (py-yom-koo-WEE-shum) and Tongva.

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We really wanted tribal communities to take the lead in helping us write this curriculum.

They held dozens of meetings with tribal communities throughout the state. There are 109 federally recognized tribes in California, plus many other tribal communities that aren’t recognized.

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JOELY PROUDFIT, CALIFORNIA INDIAN CULTURE AND SOVEREIGNTY CENTER

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There's not a lesson plan for every single tribe in the state. We did nearly 400 lesson plans. This is merely the first step in the right direction.

She says teachers can continue in the right direction by building relationships with members of local tribal communities.

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The tribes have to be at the table. It has to be community centered. So the more buy-in and the more folks involved, the better.

Hinchliff, in Bonsall, is collaborating with John Machado.

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JOHN MACHADO, PALA BAND OF MISSION INDIANS

Netéw'e John A. Machado, I go by Bud in the community or Coach Bud.

[WEB: He’s on the executive committee for the Pala Band of Mission Indians’ general council.]

He’s a Cupeño language instructor. He makes vocabulary flashcards and games, and he’s shared them with Hinchliff’s class. He’s also hosted class visits to the Cupa Cultural Center and the Wilderness Gardens County Preserve.

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JOHN MACHADO, PALA BAND OF MISSION INDIANS

We had a trip out there to discuss the plants and the nature, and we incorporated the t k, the traditional ecological knowledge of the wildlife out there.

Hinchliff says the experience helped connect his class to the community.

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GREG HINCHLIFF, BONSALL HIGH SCHOOL

We were learning about traditional ecological knowledge in class. And then boom, we were able to go out into the environment, go through some brochures, do like a scavenger hunt, and learn about how those plants were being used at the time and what their current uses are too.

Some of Hinchliff’s students are Luiseno themselves. In the eight years he’s been teaching Native American studies, he says feedback from students, parents and community members has been positive.

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I think for many of our students, it's a show of support and a commitment to authenticity that maybe especially in this population, they haven't always felt coming from school systems.

Starting in the late 1800s, the U.S. government forced many Native American families to send their children to boarding schools. They were punished for speaking their language and practicing their culture.

Machado says the new curriculum is a step toward rebuilding trust in schools.

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You've seen a great change in the communities, and hopefully we can keep progressing for good change.

Challenges remain. County leaders are training teachers and school administrators on how to use the new curriculum. But Proudfit says they don’t have enough funding to reach every teacher.

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You can create the best curriculum. But if nobody knows how to use it or has the confidence to use it, then what is the point?

Proudfit hopes the next governor’s administration makes a bigger investment in training teachers on Native American studies.

She also wants its instruction to be mandatory.

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I always ask the question, do you want to be considered a settler or a guest? And if you're a good guest, you would ask and learn and want to know about the people.

Teachers can find the full curriculum and other resources on UC Davis’ website.

Katie Anastas, KPBS News

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SAN DIEGO VOTERS WILL SOON DECIDE WHETHER TO EXTEND COUNTY SUPERVISOR TERM LIMITS AND GIVE THE ELECTED OFFICIALS MORE POWER.

BUT PUBLIC MATTERS REPORTER KEVIN TREVELLYAN SAYS THE BALLOT MEASURE IS ALSO BEING PITCHED AS A WAY TO MAKE COUNTY GOVERNMENT MORE ACCOUNTABLE.

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MEASUREA TOT (1:08) SOQ

Measure A would reform the county charter to create new independent oversight offices and require more public disclosures of county spending.

During a June meeting, Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer said the package will help modernize a county government that’s grown dramatically in recent years to serve 3.3 million residents.

[3:23:29 - 3:23:39] - “This measure gives the public stronger tools to see how money is spent, whether programs are working, and whether government is meeting the standards that people deserve.”

The measure would also allow supervisors to serve three four-year terms, instead of the current two-term maximum. It would apply to members currently on the board.

Supervisor Jim Desmond opposed the measure, and said combining all the reforms amounts to a QUOTE “power grab."

[3:26:15 - 3:26:25] - “The voters, I think, are being deceived by using the attractive language such as transparency, and accountability and independent oversight.”

A Union-Tribune poll released this week found voters overwhelmingly supported the oversight measures. But three quarters of respondents also wanted to keep the current two-term maximum for supervisors – not give them another one.

Mail ballots go out next week, and voters will have until November 3rd to weigh in on Measure A.

KT, KPBS News.

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GOVERNOR GAVIN NEWSOM HAS SIGNED A BILL LEGALIZING SO-CALLED BALCONY SOLAR PANELS. SUPPORTERS SAY THE NEW LAW WILL MAKE RENEWABLE ENERGY MORE ACCESSIBLE FOR RENTERS AND OTHER HOUSEHOLDS THAT CAN’T OR DON’T WANT TO PURSUE CONVENTIONAL SOLAR.

THE SMALL SOLAR KITS PLUG INTO STANDARD WALL SOCKETS TO OFFSET DAILY ELECTRICITY USE.

BERNADETTE DEL CHIARO (key-ARE-oh) WITH THE NONPROFIT ENVIRONMENTAL WORKING GROUP… SPOKE IN SUPPORT OF BALCONY SOLAR DURING A PRESS CONFERENCE IN THE BAY AREA TODAY/YESTERDAY (THURS).

BALCSOLAR 2A (0:11.5)

“This is one of the most immediate, concrete, tangible, real, and affordable things that we can do to start to get control of our high energy costs – but also save the planet.”

IN SAN DIEGO, ELECTRIC BILLS HAVE ALMOST DOUBLED OVER THE LAST DECADE… AND ARE FAR HIGHER THAN THE NATIONAL AVERAGE.

THE NEW CALIFORNIA LAW GOES INTO EFFECT JANUARY 1ST

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ANOTHER LAWSUIT IS CHALLENGING A DEVELOPMENT COMING TO EMERALD HILLS

REPORTER KATIE HYSON SAYS THIS ONE CLAIMS RACIAL DISCRIMINATION

HILLSUIT 1 trt 1:21 SOQ (kh/mb)

123 homes are coming to a hilltop neighbors have long hoped would be a park.

Andrea Hetheru led the community planning group opposing it.

The area wasn’t zoned for that density.

It sent her down a rabbit hole.

SOT :06 Did I think it was going to take two and a half years of my life? Hundreds of hours? . . . Heck no.

A 2019 footnote in city code allowed for much denser development only in the mostly Black, Latino and low-income neighborhoods in southeastern San Diego.

Hetheru and her neighbors discovered and fought that footnote. The city council repealed it. But already approved developments were allowed to continue.

Their appeal was rejected in July.

Another resident is already suing to overturn that rejection for environmental reasons.

Hetheru says that’s valid. But it’s not the community’s core issue with the project – racial discrimination.

She filed suit herself. But says that’s just to buy time to find pro bono legal help.

SOT :11 Everybody knows that the deck is stacked in favor . . . of the party who can sustain the fight the longest in the court.

It’s an uphill battle for residents of a low-income neighborhood.

The City declined to comment on pending litigation.

Katie Hyson, KPBS News

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EL NIÑO IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE THE LIKELIHOOD OF MORE INTENSE WINTER STORMS.

AND AS NORTH COUNTRY REPORTER ALEXANDER NGUYEN TELLS US, SCIENTISTS SAY THIS WEATHER PHENOMENON COULD HARM BEACHES.

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KELVINWAVES 1(an) TRT: 0:55 SOQ

NATS wave crashing

Tamarack State Beach in Carlsbad is a stark example of beach erosion.

The beach lost most of its sand between August and September … leaving only pebbles behind … due to unusually high tides and storm swells.

But there’s a hidden danger from El Niño that could make erosion worse this winter. IT’S CALLED the Kelvin wave

Normally, the trade winds blow east to west. But during El Niño years, those winds die down.

Eric Snortum is an oceanography professor at MiraCosta College.

ERIC SNORTUM // MiraCosta College Oceanography Professor

“And when that slows down, that allows the warm water. That's usually in the western Pacific near Japan to kind of sloshes back very slowly over to our eastern Pacific, where we are in San Diego.”

Snortum says that could raise sea level around six inches.

While that may not sound like much, it’s enough to cause severe damage.

AN/KPBS

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AS WE DO FOR YOU EACH AND EVERY FRIDAY, HERE ARE SOME WEEKEND EVENT IDEAS FOR YOU AROUND THE COUNTY

SAN DIEGO CLIMATE WEEK STARTED YESTERDAY AND RUNS THROUGH NEXT THURSDAY, THE EIGHTH

THERE ARE A SLEW OF EVENTS INCLUDING A FARM TOUR, KAYAK AND CLEANUP, CARBON LITERACY CERTIFICATION TRAINING AND A REPAIR AND REWEAR CLOTHING WORKSHOP

YOU CAN VISIT S-D CLIMATE WEEK DOT ORG FOR MORE INFO

ON SATURDAY, YOU CAN GRAB YOUR DANCING SHOES AND SUPPORT A GOOD CAUSE!

IT’S THE SAN DIEGO HUMANE SOCIETY’S 40TH ANNUAL FUR BALL

THE EVENT RAISES FUNDS FOR THE ORGANIZATION, WHICH CARES FOR MORE THAN 40-THOUSAND ANIMALS EACH YEAR

IF YOU DON’T HAVE A TICKET YET, YOU’LL HAVE TO WAIT FOR NEXT YEAR–THE FUR BALL IS SOLD OUT

SUNDAY SEEMS LIKE A PERFECT DAY TO CELEBRATE THE RICH CULTURAL OFFERINGS OF SOUTHEASTERN SAN DIEGO

I ALWAYS AIM TO FIND AT LEAST ONE FREE EVENT FOR YOU AND SUNDAY’S ‘MULTICULTURAL FESTIVAL DAY’ AT MARKET CREEK PLAZA FITS THE BILL!

THE EVENT IS A CELEBRATION OF FOOD, MUSIC, DANCE, AND ART IN A VARIETY OF CULTURES. IT IS OUTSIDE, SO DRESS FOR THE HEAT AND BRING PLENTY OF WATER.

THE EVENT IS FREE … BUT DOES REQUIRE RESERVING A SPOT ONLINE TO ATTEND

VISIT EVENT BRITE FOR MORE AND SEARCH MULTICULTURAL FESTIVAL DAY

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That’s it for today’s pod. Today’s podcast was edited by Ted Robbins and is hosted and produced by me, Lawrence K. Jackson. As always you can find more San Diego news online at KPBS dot org. Thanks for listening and have a great day.

