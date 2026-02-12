The art, the joy, the keeper: The hidden work behind Niki de Saint Phalle's beloved mosaic sculptures
The bold, joyful sculptures of Niki de Saint Phalle are woven into San Diego’s landscape, even if many people don’t know her name. In this episode, we explore the life and legacy of the artist behind Queen Califia’s Magical Circle, the Sun God at UC San Diego and the beloved Nikigator in Balboa Park. After decades of boundary-breaking art and personal hardship, Niki came to San Diego late in life and created monumental public works designed to be experienced up close, inviting touch, play and imagination. But this story also belongs to Lech Juretko, a Polish refugee and former wallpaper installer who became Niki’s longtime assistant. He helped build her massive mosaic sculptures piece by piece.
"Niki was like a sponge. She swallows everybody who works for her. She just gives you more and more and more," Lech said. "If you work with somebody like Niki for so many years, this also becomes like your family."
More than 20 years after her death, he is still repairing cracked tiles and replacing missing stones, preserving artwork created for interaction and shared wonder. It’s a story about creative devotion, chosen family and the magic that happens when art leaves museum walls and becomes part of everyday life.
Guests:
- Lech Juretko, founder and owner of Art Mosaic, longtime assistant of artist Niki de Saint Phalle
- Jill Dawsey, PhD, senior curator at Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego, co-author of "Niki de Saint Phalle in the 1960s"
