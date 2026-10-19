Lunchtime Music Makers

S1: Amor ahi.

S2: A lunch in high school campus. You can hear a lot of noise. People talking back to the school on the floor. Everybody trying to find their friends before the bell rings again.

S3: But sometimes you hear something different. A guitar and accordion. Somebody singing loud with friends.

S2: And honestly , that's why we're here at central. People bring guitars to school all the time. Sometimes students start playing during lunch and suddenly a whole crowd shows up.

S3: For a lot of us , music is just part of life. Maybe your dad plays guitar , maybe your cousin sing at parties. Maybe you learn from YouTube or from watching somebody else play.

S2: And a long time ago , teenagers in places like New York were making music at blocks , parties and creating hip hop here in the Imperial Valley , students are making something different , their own version. Just like playing corridos. Norteno and Colombia's. And sometimes just inside the guitar.

S3: These moments don't really last long. Maybe only one lunch period. A couple songs before class starts again. But for students , those moments means a lot.

S2: And sometimes music becomes a way to relax , maybe to hang out or even to express yourself. And sometimes it becomes something bigger.

S3: This is voices led by.

S2: And today we're talking about the students making music. In the Imperial Valley , music isn't always about fame or even a future career.

S3: Sometimes it's just something you carry with you between classes or in lunch or sitting outside with friends.

S2: In this episode of voices , while we're listening to the students who play not for recognition , but because it means so much.

S4: For us. So look , Mina mora is in Boca for la la la.

S3: We start with a student who's been playing guitar for about two years.

S4: Yo yo yo yo yo yo , what's your name? And yo.

S2: What's good? Angel. Hey , I was getting your play. You play really nice , bro. And you sing really good. How long have you been playing?

S4: I've been playing for around , like , two years from now. I started on my freshman year here on the guitar class , but now I just didn't take advanced guitar. But I knew how to play. So.

S2: You've been. You've been here in central since your freshman year? Yeah.

S4: Yeah.

S2: And you're at work right now.

S4: I'm a junior right now. So you have. Around.

S2: Around. You said two years playing?

S4: Yeah , around two years , probably one and a half.

S2: And have you liked , like , singing and playing a lot? Or is it just like a hobby you would try to.

S4: It's just a hobby for me. Because really , really , I don't I don't like doing it by myself because I usually play with my friends , but now I'm just playing , so.

S2: So you're saying it's just a hobby? So you have I , I think you have artists that you like and dislike on music.

S4: I genuinely don't dislike anyone because everyone plays like it's their type , you know? But of course I like some like Adele Camacho , you know? But basically my favorite type of genre is , uh , norteno regional mexicano because of Garcia Ramon. I always grew up , like , listening to them. So I think it's just it's just cool to play as them.

S2: Yeah , I. I get you because I feel everyone plays music because it's something they love , no matter their like , genre or like if it's rock , if it's like music , like Spanish , Como musica mexicana. But everyone has their own style of playing. So I feel I , I think I get you like what you're saying , that you don't dislike no one. Yeah.

S4: Yeah. Because if you saw the song I was playing , it's actually a balada song , but I was playing as a type of , uh , regional mexicano. So it's just everyone has their type of playing music. As you can see , it's a 1212 string guitar. So of course I'm not gonna play some just balada music , you know , because if it's a tough string guitar , it's more for more like norteno or those types of things. You know.

S2: Angel didn't start because of school. He started because of his family. Like playing the. Guitar.

S4: Guitar. My family game. I had my family. My dad played. So I thought it was cool to play.

S2: How long have you been playing the guitar?

S4: I've been playing for , like , around two years.

S2: Two years? Yeah. Okay. What's your favorite type of music?

S4: It's , uh , regional mexicano.

S2: And who's your favorite artist from that genre? Probably.

S4: Probably. Uh , man.

S2: Do you aspire to be like them one day? No.

S4: No. Actually , no.

S2: Then what motivates you to keep playing the guitar? Friends.

S4: Friends. It's just that it's just a hobby , you know? Okay.

S2: Okay. Okay. So why don't you want to be like , man?

S4: It's just that , like , music is not my. No. What can I say? It's just a hobby. I don't really I'm not into music , you know? So it's just I won't be myself if I play , I play , but it's not that I want to be a musician or something.

S2: So you're saying that you don't want music as a career? It's more like a hobby that you like to do. Like outside and inside of school. Exactly.

S4: Exactly. It's just a hobby that it's the first time you know Izzy , Izzy , Harvey for me. And that's it , I don't know.

S3: And for him , music isn't about becoming famous.

S4: It's just that I like. Music is not my no. What can I say? It's just a hobby. I don't really I'm not into music , you know? So it's just I won't be myself if I play , I play , but it's not that I want to be a musician or something.

S2: It's about expression and connection.

S4: It's just a hobby for me because really , I don't. I don't like doing it by myself because I usually play with my friends. But now I'm just playing , so.

S3: I like a lot of students here. One instrument leads to another.

S4: Same thing. And I took a guitar here , um , central. And I learned , uh , like , the basics of , uh , music and appreciation. So basically , if I moved to another instrument , like , I also play piano , and I'm right now I'm trying to get a trumpet so I can let you know. But basically I play the piano with the drums. So guitar , electric guitar and all that because of the music appreciation. So it's not.

S3: That Angel isn't the only one.

S2: Across campus , students are picking up instruments in their own way for their own reasons.

S4: So I saw you playing the guitar and I thought you really good. So how long have you been playing for?

S2: I've been playing it for.

S3: About like five. Years.

S4: Years. Five years? Uh , what motivated you to play the guitar?

S5: Honestly , my my cousin and my my other instruments. Yeah , my my , uh , cousin plays an electric guitar , but I didn't really like that one , so I just grabbed the acoustic. And my dad always wanted me to , like , start playing , so I just , like , started to play.

S4: Why don't you like the electric guitar? What's the difference between those acoustic and electric?

S5: I mean , there's not really a difference , but like with the lecture , it has to be like connected to like actual like sound. And with the acoustic you can just like use it wherever you want.

S4: So you think that that the electric one , you can play any corridos or anything like that or I don't.

S5: Not really. Because like the strings , they're like very thin. So the sound is like a different sound with an acoustic one. It's like very different.

S4: And what's your favorite genre of music?

S5: Uh , Mexican , the regional mexicano.

S4: And who's your favorite?

S5: I don't really got like a favorite favorite , but if I had to choose , I probably choose like , um , like Gerardo Ortiz or like crazy German Cornelius.

S2: And for a lot of students , music starts at home. Not in a classroom , not on stage , but certainly by family.

S3: A person playing a guitar in the living room , a grandfather singing old songs , custom performing together , a family parties. And sometimes those moments become the beginning of something bigger. Okay.

S2: Okay. What's your name?

S6: Um , I'm Mia Varela. Okay.

S2: Okay. Hi , Mia. I wanted to ask you , um , do you play instruments , or are you saying or something like that?

S6: Um , yeah , I sing and I play the guitar and the ukulele and sometimes the violin. Okay.

S2: Okay. Um , how long have you been singing?

S6: Um , I've been singing for about. Wait , like , my whole life. I've started since I was about , like , four years old. That I would begin to sing by myself or , like , dance or something. And then I just kind of fell into it , and I fell in love with it.

S2: So do you feel like it has been inside of you , like , since you were like a kid that you , like , love to sing , love like music and all that?

S6: Um , yeah. I think it has been a part of me since probably since I was born. Especially since my family all like sings or pleased. And like my dad has had like so many bands and I grew up hearing my grandpa sing to us all the time. Um , he would like , sing us to go to sleep , or he would just make us sing with him. Um , well , he played the guitar , and we just kind of followed into that , and I just kept it up.

S2: So you're saying that what influenced you to , like , sing and play instruments was your family?

S6: Yeah , my family has played a big part of it , and they've always kind of supported it. Um , me and my cousins loved to sing together and play together. Um , and every chance we get , we really just start playing and singing , even if it's , like , just for fun.

S2: And for me , music isn't separate from family life. It's connected by memories , tradition and also growing up surrounded by family.

S3: And like a lot of young musicians. Learning one instrument eventually leads to another. And so music became part of her everyday life.

S6: Um , I took classes here in the , um , Casa la Cultura and I here in El Centro , and my teacher was pretty great. His name was Andres , and he was a big inspiration for me. Um , especially since he did have a disability. He didn't have , I think , like 2 or 3 fingers , and I don't know how he did it , but he was a he was a great guitar player. And he actually also taught me how to sing like opera.

S2: Yeah , I feel like that was saying that he didn't have like that he had a disability like that shows us how people love music. They will always be inside of you.

S3: Music classes teaches students chords , scales and rhythm.

S2: But they can also teach confidence , discipline and inspiration that students carry with them long after classes end.

S3: And for some students , those lessons eventually turn into performance outside of school.

S6: Um , yeah , I actually currently have a band , uh , named generation , and it's formed mostly by two of my cousins and a friend here from school. And , well , I sing and I do harmonies , and sometimes I play the guitar with them. Oh , and now I'm learning how to play the piano , and , um , well , we really just play anywhere. Um , but we do get , like , a lot of gigs , like , um , birthday parties or like , we played at a wedding recently. We're gonna play at , um , a institution here in Heber , and then we just , uh , are going to play this April at , like , an event for the community. And we have a lot of people actually like asking for us. So it's something that's just fun to me. And it's like my dad says , it's like it's a job , but it doesn't feel like a job. I enjoy it and it's very nice.

S2: Yeah , it doesn't feel like a job because you love what you're doing. Like every teacher , every , let's say , parent tells you do what you love because it feels easier or it doesn't feel like a job. And I want to ask , how long have you been in the band?

S6: Um , I've been in the band. It's going to be two years in December , I think. And , well , it doesn't feel like two years , honestly. It feels like it's been maybe less than a year that we just play and learn. But like every practice , we learn something different and we learn something new. Um , we've been learning like five songs in like one practice , which is absolutely crazy because we used to only be able to learn like 1 or 2 songs like perfect in one practice. And now we get up to like five songs in one practice , and we get them perfectly. And we , we practice them like three times , and now we can perform them so our skills grow.

S2: What starts as students playing during lunch can slowly become something more a band , a performance , a way to connect with community around them.

S3: But even for students performing weddings and local events , music is still comes back to the same thing playing with people they care about , doing something they genuinely love.

S6: Um , or like. But I really like like when I am in my feelings , I really like to sing like old , like Mexican mom songs. Like , I feel like that's what gets me feeling like I'm in the mood , you know? Um , to listen. I like pretty much everything I like , from rap to , like , Christian music to cumbia to norteno to everything. I think it's just kind of. I grew up in a very diverse family , where one side of the family listens to corridos , and the other side of the family listens to norteno , and then somebody else listens to rap. So I'm kind of like influenced by a little bit of everything , and I pretty much like everything.

S2: And in the band , what kind of like gender do you play?

S6: We play mostly norteno and cumbia , and right now we're learning a little bit of corridos , so it's going pretty good. We mostly choose what we want to play , and so now , especially after we have our solid like foundation of songs that it's like , oh , like , these are the basic songs that you need to play because it will get people dancing and going. Um , now we kind of just have more freedom of , oh , like , I want to do this song , I want to do that song. Um , like , and this is very into like old corridos. So we just , um , I think we're going to do this song named Amigos una Novia. And because he really likes it and we're about to learn that one. So. Yeah. Okay.

S2: All right. Thank you , mayor , for your time.

S6: Thank you for interviewing.

S2: The music students listen to In the Valley comes from everywhere , from regional mexicano , rap , cumbia and corridos.

S3: And for many students , those different sounds all become part of their own style.

S1: Pero ahi y por nombre hago ahi para toda la falsa. Amistad. Les pays de Elkins. El Camacho Siempre lo mismo con las mysteries y con Los amigos San la calle ozone. Plaza de la noche. La manana ya son amigos. No. Mi surprise. Las Pinas y menos.

S2: In every student we talked about plays or performs in bands or even in community events.

S3: Some are still learning their first songs. Some only play during lunch with friends , and others are still finding out what music means to them.

S2: Muy bien. I like that instrumental. Instrumental.

S5: La guitarra. Poquito.

S1: Poquito.

S5: Como un meses.

S1: Nuestras Mrs. algo. Murga.

S5: Murga.

S7: Algunas canciones en el memento. Um. Fuck y la de la.

S4: The fuck they. Are.

S7: Are. Yes , yes. Como q? No no no no.

S2: And others are still figuring it out.

S4: C and then. Avanza.

S7: Beginning in avocado.

S4: Cuando tempo cuando.

S7: Empezar Los anos creo. Pero lo Como anos y apenas hace uno dos anos. Mas o menos regresa a través. De todo corridos y también musica clasica de todo Peppa pig.

S2: And some just play whatever they feel like.

S4: Peppa pig. Vamos a ver. Peppa pig y la guitarra two. Grupo favorito. Ningun rojo favorito. Vamos a ver. Install.

S7: Install. Gracias.

S3: For others , music is a challenge. Andres.

S4: Andres. What instrument you play? Accordion.

S7: Accordion. Accordion.

S4: Accordion. How long have you played? For?

S5: Around two years.

S4: Two years. Was it hard?

S7: Yeah , kind of difficult.

S4: Um , what motivates you to start playing the accordion?

S8: Um , I don't know. I guess I just saw , like , videos of it online. I wanted to play.

S4: Are you taking any classes or by yourself?

S8: Oh , yeah. I'm studying music.

S4: So , are you taking any class at school?

S8: Uh , just guitar class.

S2: But even when it's difficult , they keep going. Okay.

S4: Okay. Uh , what's your favorite type of genre of music?

S8: Uh , norteno.

S4: And what's your favorite banda?

S8: Uh , band? Probably , no , it's a group. It's a special. Special.

S4: Special. Okay. And what's your favorite song of any special? Christina.

S8: Christina. Christina.

S4: Christina. Do you know how to play on that accordion? Yeah. You do. And you got , like , any solo artist or something? Um.

S8: Um. Not really. Not really.

S4: Not really. So you don't listen to , uh , Nathanael Cano and all that?

S8: Nah , I don't like that music.

S4: Oh , you don't like the music? Okay , so it's full norteno?

S8: Yeah , mostly. Okay.

S4: Okay. Do you plan on any band or something?

S8: Yeah I do.

S4: How long have you been playing for in the band?

S8: Uh , barely , like a few months. Yeah , a few months.

S4: Do you liked it? Yeah.

S8: Yeah.

S4: All right. Thank you. Andres.

S3: Because music here isn't about just playing. It's about culture.

S2: Even teachers see it. Sure.

S4: Sure.

S7: Estamos aqui con.

S4: El senor Romo.

S7: Como esta. Miss.

S4: Miss. Romo?

S7: Romo?

S9: Muy bien. Gracias. Muy.

S7: Y una pregunta Como se e la musica.

S9: I know , pero podemos encontrar esta en la clase también.

S7: Pero también ese es el punto este proyecto proyecto porque se trata during the classes antes después de escuela. Quiero hacer la gente escucha ese podcast y diga yo quiero y saron esos Estudiantes por eso lo y por lo saco mas idle porque pues se occupy. Pero Como siento.

S9: Claro me encanta q me sessions tengan talento me me a este tipo de talento. Tengo otros altos. Pero la musica me encanta. Ahi.

S4: Ahi.

S1: Jammer alguna empezar ahi.

S3: Most of the students you heard today are not famous musicians. They're just students playing during lunch , learning songs with friends , trying new instruments , doing something they love.

S2: But even if it looks small , those moments matter because years from now they will probably won't remember every class assignment or every normal day. But they will remember sitting there with their friends playing guitar at lunch. They will remember the songs , the jokes , the people sing along.

S3: For some students , music becomes confidence. For others. It becomes family tradition , and sometimes music becomes the thing that helps people feel understood , even for just a couple minutes during the school day.

S2: And here in the Valley , it's different. Music is everywhere. At family parties , in cars , at weddings , schools. And now students are making their own memories with it too.

S3: Maybe it starts with one guitar , one accordion , or one person singing during lunch.

S2: And little by little , those sounds become part of lives. Part of growing up. Part of the Imperial Valley.

S3: This has been places of life.

S2: Thanks for listening.

S1: Meet at.

S10: Lunchtime Music Makers , hosted by Heraldo Olivo and edited and produced by Geraldo Leo and Doctor Thomas Taki. Episode music by Fernando Avendano and Jill Pereira at Mirabella and Spahn Productions. Credits. Music by Emmanuel Wiley. Technical and operational support provided by KPBS. Technical producer slash , sound designer Adrian Villalobos , KPBS audio operations assistant Rebecca Chacon , and KPBS director of audio programming and Operations Lisa Jane Morissette. This programming is partially made possible in part by the KPBS. Explore content art.

