KPBS Announces New Dual Membership Collaboration with BluPeak Credit Union

KPBS has announced a new collaboration with BluPeak Credit Union where individuals who join the credit union based on a new KPBS membership will receive a one year KPBS membership at the $60 level.

The dual membership will include the following benefits:

Access to KPBS Passport: Unlock extended, on-demand access to your favorite public TV programs and new ones to discover via the PBS App

KPBS Connections newsletter: Your essential guide to programming and all things new at KPBS, available in both print and email editions.

KPBS license plate frame

Invitations to select member events

San Diego residents who are eligible to join BluPeak Credit Union by the partnership with KPBS will select that option during the enrollment process. They will receive a complimentary, one-year KPBS membership addition to their account. BluPeak will work directly with KPBS to make a donation on behalf of the member. More information can be found at blupeak.com/kpbs .

"We are grateful to BluPeak for offering KPBS memberships to San Diegans. It demonstrates BluPeak's strong commitment to community and support for local journalism and programming," says Deanna Mackey, KPBS general manager.

“At BluPeak, we believe in the power of collaboration and community. Our partnership with KPBS signifies our dedication to not only providing exceptional financial services to all members new and existing but also contributing to the cultural and educational fabric of our society,” said Todd Tharp, BluPeak CEO.

About BluPeak Credit Union:

Founded in 1936, BluPeak Credit Union empowers its nearly 60,000 members to achieve financial wellness through a full range of financial products and services, including checking and savings options, credit cards, loans, mortgages and more. BluPeak has more than $1.2 billion in assets and members can access their accounts through six California branches, nearly 30,000 surcharge-free ATMs nationwide, and 24/7 online and mobile banking.

BluPeak membership is open to all Californians who live, work or worship in Alameda, Sacramento, San Diego, Santa Clara and Yolo counties, as well as those employed by the state of California, and California university employees and students. Formerly known as University & State Employees Credit Union (USECU), the name changed to BluPeak in 2022. The new name reflects BluPeak's California roots, is more inclusive to its field of membership, and better conveys a passion for going above all others in member relationships.

As a community leader, BluPeak partners with local causes, events and organizations that speak to a commitment to health, wellness and inclusiveness. Learn more at BluPeak.com .

About KPBS:

KPBS connects, reflects and serves all of our communities with trusted programming and dialogue. KPBS delivers this content to more than 1.3 million audience members weekly via multiple platforms, including television, radio, and digital media. As a public service of San Diego State University, education is a core value – from children’s programming to community discussions on important issues our region is facing, to local news coverage. KPBS provides stories that make us think, help us dream, and keep us connected. For more information, visit kpbs.org .

Press Contact:

Heather Milne Barger

hmilne@kpbs.org