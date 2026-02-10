KPBS Announces Return to Borrego Springs

KPBS has announced that it will be broadcasting its FM channel to the Borrego Springs area starting February 10, 2026. The KPBS-FM primary signal will be broadcast on KRAM 90.5FM.

The opportunity was presented to KPBS in mid-2025 by Gabriel Wisdom of American Money Management. Mr. Wisdom had recently purchased KRAM 90.5FM and was looking to rebroadcast KPBS to extend the public media station’s reach to Borrego Springs, a small desert community with a population around 3,000.

“By airing programming from KPBS on KRAM 90.5 FM, we’re linking Borrego Springs with trusted journalism, and a cultural connection that strengthens civic life in San Diego’s beautiful desert community,” says Wisdom.

It has been more than 15 years since KPBS had a transmitter for rebroadcasting the radio signal in that geographically challenged region. While part of San Diego County, the topography of the Borrego Springs area prevents KPBS’ signal from reaching the valley via the radio transmitter on Mt. Soledad on the coast.

“As an essential public service, it's important that KPBS reach local communities, especially in times of crisis. This agreement is a good example of how we can creatively partner with others to continue that service to broader San Diego. KPBS looks forward to the chance to serve Borrego Springs,” says Deanna Mackey, KPBS general manager.

KPBS has entered into a one-year programming agreement with Mr. Wisdom during which time it will fully assess the long term sustainability for the broadcast.

“The KRAM-KPBS alliance is grounded in local identity, while keeping San Diego’s desert population connected to the wider world,” says Wisdom.

