The Contributor Development Partnership Names Deanna Mackey Board Chair

The Contributor Development Partnership (CDP) announced that Deanna Mackey , KPBS general manager, has been named chair of its Board of Directors.

“I’m thrilled to have Deanna step into the role of chair. She has led on both sides of the challenge public media faces right now: running a local public media organization day to day and leading the country’s largest PBS organizations as a group. That view from both the local and system level makes her the right leader for this moment, as CDP helps public media organizations optimize mission and revenue, accelerate innovation, and put shared data intelligence to work,” said Michal Heiplik, president and CEO of CDP.

Mackey has led KPBS in San Diego as general manager since 2022. Before that, she served as president of the Public Television Major Market Group (PTMMG), a consortium of the 40 largest PBS member stations in the U.S., where she led revenue generation and audience development for the group. Her commitment to public media’s future extends to its people. She co-founded Public Media Women in Leadership (PMWL), which prepares women and men of color to become senior leaders in the field. Mackey joined the CDP board in 2022.

“I’m honored to be chosen to serve as chair of CDP’s Board of Directors. CDP’s shared services are vital to sustaining the system’s public service, especially now, as our industry reimagines its future without federal funding. We need to find ways to be efficient and learn from each other. CDP’s developing Audience Activation Platform, the continued growth of innovative services, and the new partnership with NPR will help the public media system move forward in exciting ways,” said Mackey.

About CDP

Founded in 2011, the Contributor Development Partnership (CDP) is a public benefit corporation that fosters collaboration and shared learning across public media, helping organizations build the revenue that sustains their mission so they can reinvest in serving their communities. Working on behalf of more than 230 public radio and television stations, CDP combines fundraising expertise, system-wide data intelligence, economies of scale, and ongoing research and testing to drive innovation across the public media system.