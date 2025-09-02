Keyla Parra GamiñoNewsroom Student Assistant
Keyla Parra Gamiño is currently an undergraduate student at San Diego State University majoring in economics in addition to her role supporting the KPBS newsroom.
At San Diego State, Keyla serves as a student leader on the management team at KCR College Radio, the university's student-operated radio station. She directs video production at KCR and hosts a weekly on-air show where she engages in community-driven work and empowers diverse audiences.
