Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Meet the Team
Woman with dark hair smiling at camera

Keyla Parra Gamiño

Newsroom Student Assistant

Keyla Parra Gamiño is currently an undergraduate student at San Diego State University majoring in economics in addition to her role supporting the KPBS newsroom.

At San Diego State, Keyla serves as a student leader on the management team at KCR College Radio, the university's student-operated radio station. She directs video production at KCR and hosts a weekly on-air show where she engages in community-driven work and empowers diverse audiences.

RECENT STORIES ON KPBS
Load More
LATEST IN PODCASTS
San Diego News Now Cover Art
  1. Studying viruses passed down by our ancestors
LATEST IN EVENTS
Free Comedy Nights in Del Mar Village
  1. Free Comedy Nights in Del Mar Village
LATEST IN TV HIGHLIGHTS
A scene from FOYLE'S WAR Season 8: DCS Christopher Foyle (Michael Kitchen)
  1. FOYLE'S WAR: Season 8
Most Popular
  1. Escondido Library’s temporary location at mall draws more families, teens
  2. Federal funding restrictions threaten San Diego’s harm reduction programs
  3. Lawson-Remer proposes plan to cover legal aid for San Diego’s unaccompanied migrant children
  4. Meet the Sacramento architect behind California’s new proposed congressional maps
  5. Glory, coca leaves and termites in Marisol Rendón's Timken exhibit