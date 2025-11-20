Paloma Aguirre
Major League Soccer opens its 31st season this weekend, kicking off one of the most consequential stretches in the league’s history.
The department says it won't enforce a new disability rule two days after announcing it — critics said it would cut veterans' benefits and penalize them for seeking treatment.
Buzz around whether the city's film festival would take a stance on the war in Gaza has dominated conversation in recent days.
Alex Ferreira wins 10th gold medal for Team USA, matching America's highest total in Winter OlympicsFreeskier Alex Ferreira clinches a tenth gold medal for the U.S. in these Games, tying the U.S.'s all-time record for gold medals in a Winter Olympics.
Members of the orchestra have dusted off their flutes, violins and trombones and come to the Coronado Community Center to play with joy and no judgement.
Maestros de San Diego planean su primera huelga en 30 años por problemas con el personal y los servicios de educación especialLos maestros de San Diego planean su primera huelga en 30 años el 26 de febrero, acusando al distrito de no cumplir con los estándares de personal de educación especial y de no brindar servicios a los estudiantes con discapacidades.
- The Justice Department is not acting like it used to, criminal defense lawyers note
- San Diego County expects 'final round' of showers, intense winds
- San Diego to get more rain through Thursday
- Scripps Research scientists redesign fentanyl in search of safer pain relief
- San Diego prepares to lower speed limits on more than 20% of roadway network