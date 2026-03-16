Robert HarperDirector of Information Technology
Robert Harper is the director of information technology at KPBS, where he leads IT strategy, network security and cloud infrastructure. He is responsible for managing high-availability systems and leading the technical teams that keep the station’s digital operations running smoothly and securely.
With more than 25 years of experience, Robert has held leadership roles across the educational and scientific sectors, including serving as IT director for High Tech High and managing global data operations for SeaSpace Corporation. His career also includes technical roles at Scripps Research and Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, following his service as an intelligence specialist in the U.S. Navy.
Robert holds certifications in computer information systems from Coleman College and completed advanced Cisco network engineering and computer science coursework at Southwestern College. He is an expert in enterprise virtualization and full-stack development, specializing in leveraging new technology to optimize organizational performance.
-
The 33rd annual festival celebrates Latino film and culture through Sunday at venues across San Diego County.
-
California tiene 70,000 personas menos encarceladas que en 2010, lo que ha permitido a la administración de Newsom cerrar cinco prisiones estatales. Según un nuevo análisis, tiene capacidad para cerrar una más.
-
Durante los últimos 15 meses, los agentes de la Patrulla Fronteriza han estado recorriendo ciudad tras ciudad, lejos de sus bases en California y otros lugares a lo largo de la frontera entre Estados Unidos y México, participando en una campaña de deportación masiva sin precedentes.
-
FRONTLINE presents an epic, two-hour documentary from Michael Kirk that goes inside the events that have defined Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu -- including his rise to power two decades ago in the wake of the assassination of former Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin by a right-wing Israeli Jew. Rabin's widow blamed Netanyahu, then the leader of the conservative Likud party, for contributing to the atmosphere that led to her husband’s death. Netanyahu's close advisor at the time vehemently disagrees. Go inside this controversial chapter of Netanyahu's political career in this excerpt from "Netanyahu at War."
-
With Israel-U.S. relations already emerging as a 2016 campaign issue, FRONTLINE presents an epic, two-hour documentary from Michael Kirk that goes inside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s path to power.
-
The world’s most-watched sporting event kicks off in June, and San Diego will be a part of it. Two teams will set up camp in the region for the FIFA World Cup.
- The price of concert tickets and live music in San Diego: What the Ticketmaster-Live Nation settlement means for fans
- California bullet train could run out of money before finishing its first Central Valley segment
- San Diego County urges residents to act before new CalFresh, Medi-Cal rules take effect
- Unspecified allegations against labor rights icon Cesar Chavez lead to cancellation of celebrations
- 'One in a million' defect led to October I-5 artillery explosion, Marines say