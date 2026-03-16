Robert Harper is the director of information technology at KPBS, where he leads IT strategy, network security and cloud infrastructure. He is responsible for managing high-availability systems and leading the technical teams that keep the station’s digital operations running smoothly and securely.

With more than 25 years of experience, Robert has held leadership roles across the educational and scientific sectors, including serving as IT director for High Tech High and managing global data operations for SeaSpace Corporation. His career also includes technical roles at Scripps Research and Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, following his service as an intelligence specialist in the U.S. Navy.

Robert holds certifications in computer information systems from Coleman College and completed advanced Cisco network engineering and computer science coursework at Southwestern College. He is an expert in enterprise virtualization and full-stack development, specializing in leveraging new technology to optimize organizational performance.