Station Behind-the-Scenes Tour
Go beyond the screen and step inside KPBS for an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour available only to KPBS members. This special experience offers a rare opportunity to see how the news, stories, and programs you value come to life each day.
During the tour, you’ll explore our television and radio studios, visit production spaces where stories are created, and learn how our journalists, producers, and technical teams work together to deliver trusted local news and engaging programming to the San Diego community. You’ll also discover how your support as a KPBS member makes this work possible - from reporting in the field to broadcasting stories that inform, inspire, and connect our region across multiple platforms.
Whether you’re a longtime listener, an avid viewer, or simply curious about what happens behind the scenes, this tour offers a unique look inside your public media station.
Space is limited and advance registration is required. Reserve your spot by clicking the button below to secure your place on an upcoming tour.
Other Ways To Give
Corporate Sponsorship
Is your corporation interested in making a difference in San Diego? Become a KPBS Corporate Sponsor and tap the marketing power of public media.
Planned Giving
A legacy gift to KPBS through your will, trust or other planned gift will ensure that public broadcasting will continue to be enjoyed for generations to come.
Vehicle Donation Program
Funds from donated vehicles support quality educational and entertainment programs, as well as our various community outreach efforts.
QUESTIONS?
Email members@kpbs.org
Call (888) 399-5727
MAILING ADDRESS
KPBS Public Media
5200 Campanile Drive
San Diego, CA 92182
(619) 594-1515
TAX ID
KPBS is a not-for-profit organization under Internal Revenue Code section 501 C(3). San Diego State University Research Foundation Federal Tax ID Number: 956042721