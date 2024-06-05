Station Behind-the-Scenes Tour

Go beyond the screen and step inside KPBS for an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour available only to KPBS members. This special experience offers a rare opportunity to see how the news, stories, and programs you value come to life each day.

During the tour, you’ll explore our television and radio studios, visit production spaces where stories are created, and learn how our journalists, producers, and technical teams work together to deliver trusted local news and engaging programming to the San Diego community. You’ll also discover how your support as a KPBS member makes this work possible - from reporting in the field to broadcasting stories that inform, inspire, and connect our region across multiple platforms.

Whether you’re a longtime listener, an avid viewer, or simply curious about what happens behind the scenes, this tour offers a unique look inside your public media station.

Space is limited and advance registration is required. Reserve your spot by clicking the button below to secure your place on an upcoming tour.