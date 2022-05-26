Give Now
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Musical Scores

By Jennifer Robinson
Published May 26, 2022 at 4:47 PM PDT
Laura Woolley (left) appraises a 1964 Marvin Gaye passport, in Detroit, Mich.
Photo by Jeff Dunn for GBH, (c) WGBH 2022
Laura Woolley (left) appraises a 1964 Marvin Gaye passport, in Detroit, Mich. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Musical Scores” premieres Monday, May 30, 2022 at 8/7C p.m. on PBS.

Premieres Monday, May 30, 2022 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV + Wednesday, June 1 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 / On demand with PBS Video App

Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 19-time Emmy® Award nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is the highest-rated ongoing primetime PBS series.

Appraisal: 1964 Marvin Gaye Passport

Get ready for rockin’, rollin’ and ROADSHOW with a collection of musical moments, including a Rock-Ola juke box, a French automation music box, and a “Stormy Weather” Lyrics and Koehler painting. Which musical appraisal is up to $220,000?

David Bonsey (left) appraises a Gagliano Family violin & Francois Nicolas voirin bow, in Phoenix, Ariz.
Photo by Jeff Dunn for GBH, (c) WGBH 2022
David Bonsey (left) appraises a Gagliano Family violin & Francois Nicolas voirin bow, in Phoenix, Ariz. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Musical Scores” premieres Monday, May 30, 2022 at 8/7C p.m. on PBS.

Ken Farmer (left) appraises a 1944 Martin D-28 Herringbone guitar, in Rapid City
Photo by Jeff Dunn for GBH, (c) WGBH 2022
Ken Farmer (left) appraises a 1944 Martin D-28 Herringbone guitar, in Rapid City, SD. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Musical Scores” premieres Monday, May 30m 2022 at 8/7C p.m. on PBS.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
