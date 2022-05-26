Premieres Monday, May 30, 2022 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV + Wednesday, June 1 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 / On demand with PBS Video App

Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 19-time Emmy® Award nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is the highest-rated ongoing primetime PBS series.

Appraisal: 1964 Marvin Gaye Passport

Get ready for rockin’, rollin’ and ROADSHOW with a collection of musical moments, including a Rock-Ola juke box, a French automation music box, and a “Stormy Weather” Lyrics and Koehler painting. Which musical appraisal is up to $220,000?

Photo by Jeff Dunn for GBH, (c) WGBH 2022 David Bonsey (left) appraises a Gagliano Family violin & Francois Nicolas voirin bow, in Phoenix, Ariz. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Musical Scores” premieres Monday, May 30, 2022 at 8/7C p.m. on PBS.

Watch On Your Schedule:

Episodes are available on demand for a limited time after each broadcast. Extend your viewing window with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast.

Photo by Jeff Dunn for GBH, (c) WGBH 2022 Ken Farmer (left) appraises a 1944 Martin D-28 Herringbone guitar, in Rapid City, SD. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Musical Scores” premieres Monday, May 30m 2022 at 8/7C p.m. on PBS.

