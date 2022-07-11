Thursday, July 14, 2022 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV + Friday, July 15 at 10 a.m. on KPBS 2 / On demand

Ukrainian citizens are fighting and dying for their democracy and freedom. But globally, autocracy continues to rise. On the show this week: the challenges that diverse democracies face, and the growing allure of anti-democratic alternatives. Guest: Yascha Mounk, author of “The Great Experiment.”

GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER is a public affairs series built for our disorienting time, when the world order that has united much of the globe since the end of World War II is fraying. Host and renowned political scientist Ian Bremmer sits down each week with world leaders, noted experts, and newsmakers from all sides of the political spectrum for a compelling discussion of recent events in global politics.

GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: Democracy’s Global Decline

Credits:

Presented by Creative News Group LLC. Distributed by American Public Television