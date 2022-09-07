Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV + Friday, Sept. 9 at 10 a.m. on KPBS 2 / On demand now with PBS Video App

The world is full of big challenges. But from crisis, there's also opportunity. On this episode, Ian Bremmer examines how fixing today's problems diminishes tomorrow's risks. Then, a look inside Shanghai's COVID lockdown.

Guests: Harvard Professor Stephen Walt and New America CEO Anne-Marie Slaughter.

GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: The Power of Crisis

To fix our broken international political system, we need a crisis. For instance, a pandemic, climate catastrophe, Big Tech having too much power, or a Russian invasion of Ukraine. But it must be a crisis that's so destructive it forces us to respond fast, and together — like World War II. That's the crisis that created the international system we have today, and kept the peace until now. On GZERO WORLD, Ian Bremmer talks to Anne-Marie Slaughter, former US State Department official and now CEO of New America, and political scientist and Harvard professor Stephen Walt about the war and other crises.

GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER is a public affairs series built for our disorienting time, when the world order that has united much of the globe since the end of World War II is fraying. Host and renowned political scientist Ian Bremmer sits down each week with world leaders, noted experts, and newsmakers from all sides of the political spectrum for a compelling discussion of recent events in global politics.

Credits:

Presented by Creative News Group LLC. Distributed by American Public Television