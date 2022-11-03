Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 at 3 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS Video App

Nobody wants to go to Mexico for Texas style BBQ! Or do they? For the first time ever in the recent prestigious Houston Rodeo BBQ competition a Mexican from Linares placed third. Luis Rivas is bringing all that flavor home with his BBQ restaurant Riv’s. On this episode, Pati will visit the restaurant to taste the difference between carne asada and ‘Texas style’ BBQ.

Courtesy of American Public Television / APT Pati visits Luis Rivas at his BBQ restaurant Riv’s to taste the difference between carne asada and Texas style BBQ.

Then she visits his family’s large orange grove where she learns about the “Orange Belt,” the nickname for this part of the country known for its orange exports. At the same time, he will have all his family and some friends over for a carne asada on his massive grill set up. He’ll be making BBQ but also the classic norteño Cabrito. And then we’re off to learn how the original Gloria’s candies are made.

Courtesy of American Public Television / APT Pati visits Luis Rivas and his family's large orange grove where she learns about the "Orange Belt," the nickname for this part of the country known for its orange exports.

In the kitchen recipe:

Arroz Frito con Pork Belly con Miel, Arrachera y Camarones / Honey Glazed Pork Belly, Arrachera and Shrimp Fried Rice

PATI'S MEXICAN TABLE: Texas BBQ in the Orange Belt

American Public Television / APT Pati learns how the original Gloria’s candies are made.

About Season 11:

PATI'S MEXICAN TABLE is a food-driven television series starring James Beard Award winning chef, author and mom to three boys, Pati Jinich. In Season 11, Pati explores Nuevo Leon, a sprawling northeastern border state draped in dazzling mountains and miles of desert. What Nuevo Leon lacks in ingredients, it makes up for with resourceful, creative people who are finding innovative and delicious ways to transform traditional flavors into familiar yet exciting new experiences.

