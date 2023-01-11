Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Watch now with the PBS Video app

On this episode, we travel to West Africa to learn to make Liberian Banana-Rice Bread. Milk Street Cook Erika Bruce brings this recipe back to the kitchen. Then, Milk Street Cook Bianca Borges shows Christopher Kimball how to prepare Swedish Cardamom Buns, a twist on the beloved cinnamon bun. Finally, Lynn Clark bakes sweet and tangy Orange-Cranberry Soda Bread with White Chocolate Chunks.

CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL’S MILK STREET TELEVISION: Breakfast Baking

About Season 6!

CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL’S MILK STREET TELEVISION searches the world over for techniques and ingredients that can transform home cooking, producing bigger, bolder dishes with less time and effort. Season six's increased number of episodes feature more than a dozen countries, including Morocco, Italy, Mexico, Turkey, Brazil, Greece, Jordan and Colombia — as well as segments from the headquarters at 177 Milk Street in downtown Boston. Each episode gives viewers the chance to meet cooks from around the world and see how their inspiration results in faster, easier and bolder recipes.

CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION: Season 6

