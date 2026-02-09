Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

FRONTLINE: Crisis In Venezuela

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published February 9, 2026 at 2:25 PM PST
What’s next for Venezuela after the dramatic fall of Nicolás Maduro? In a documentary from the filmmakers behind "A Dangerous Assignment," FRONTLINE and The Associated Press investigate the legacy of corruption in Venezuela, the challenges to democracy, the conflict with the U.S., and the fight over who will control the oil-rich country.

Premieres Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+

What’s next for Venezuela after the Trump administration’s dramatic capture of Nicolás Maduro, who is now facing drug trafficking charges in the U.S.? FRONTLINE and The Associated Press explore that question in "Crisis in Venezuela.

Timeline: How the Crisis in Venezuela Unfolded

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

In the weeks since Maduro’s fall, the two award-winning news organizations have been collaborating to investigate President Trump’s long campaign to topple Maduro, the legacy of corruption and challenges to democracy in Venezuela, and the fight over who will control the oil-rich South American country.

FRONTLINE and the AP’s reporting unfolds in "Crisis in Venezuela," the newest film from director Juan Ravell and producer Jeff Arak. The duo’s Emmy-nominated documentary "A Dangerous Assignment" chronicled what happened to an investigative journalist who exposed corruption in Maduro’s Venezuela.

Now, with AP reporters Joshua Goodman and Regina García Cano, the filmmakers probe the country’s uncertain future and the Maduro regime insiders who’ve been left in charge while opposition leader María Corina Machado remains in exile.

Those insiders include Venezuela’s acting president Delcy Rodríguez — who, the AP found, has been on the radar of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration for years and in 2022 was even labeled a “priority target,” a designation DEA reserves for suspects believed to have a “significant impact” on the drug trade.

"Crisis in Venezuela" examines the Trump administration’s relationship with Rodríguez and its approach to democracy in Venezuela in the aftermath of Maduro’s capture. The film also builds on the collaborative reporting done for "A Dangerous Assignment" with the AP and the Venezuelan news site Armando.info on a key Maduro operative, Alex Saab, who was indicted by the U.S. and is reportedly now in custody in Venezuela.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

For the full story, watch "Crisis in Venezuela" and explore related reporting from the AP.

Credits: A FRONTLINE production with Mongoose Pictures and Documento Films in association with the Associated Press. The reporters are Joshua Goodman and Regina García Cano. The writers are Jeff Arak & Juan Ravell. The producer is Jeff Arak. The director is Juan Ravell. The senior producers are Dan Edge and Eamonn Matthews. The managing editor of FRONTLINE is Andrew Metz. The editor-in-chief and executive producer of FRONTLINE is Raney Aronson-Rath.

FRONTLINE | PBS on Facebook / Instagram

Tags

TV HighlightsTV
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News