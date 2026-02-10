What questions do you have about your energy bill?

San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) customers started their year with higher energy bills.

SDG&E raised its rates, pushing the average natural gas bill up by just under $2 per month and the electricity delivery portion of the bill up by about $4 a month.

Delivery charges go toward the cost the energy utility pays to own, operate and maintain things like power lines that bring electricity to users.

In an email to customers, the utility said the new rate “supports important upgrades to electric and gas delivery systems to protect lives, prevent disasters and advance a clean-energy future.”

This is part of a multiyear spending plan approved by the California Public Utilities Commission, the state agency that regulates energy utilities.

If you’re one of the customers poring over your energy bill, trying to make sense of the various charges — electricity generation, delivery, state and local taxes, etc. — KPBS wants to know what questions you have.

Are you curious about the differences between electric generation and delivery? Or perplexed by those extra fees and taxes? Are you confused about why your bill is so high even if you’re not using a lot of energy?

