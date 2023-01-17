Give Now
COOK'S COUNTRY: Season 15: Never Enough Chocolate

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published January 17, 2023 at 4:41 PM PST
Christie Morrison (right) makes host Bridget Lancaster Chocolate Babka
Kevin White
/
APT
Christie Morrison (right) makes host Bridget Lancaster Chocolate Babka

Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS Video app

On this episode, Christie Morrison makes host Bridget Lancaster Chocolate Babka, and Toni Tipton- Martin shares the history of babka. Tasting expert Jack Bishop reveals his top pick for espresso powder.

Chocolate Babka
Steve Klise
/
Steve Klise
Chocolate Babka
Ashley Moore makes host Julia Collin Davison fail-proof Chocolate Fudge.

Chocolate Fudge
Joe Keller/Keller + Keller
/
Catrine Kelty
Chocolate Fudge

In Season 15 of COOK'S COUNTRY, co-hosts Bridget Lancaster and Julia Collin Davison, along with test cooks Bryan Roof, Christie Morrison, Ashley Moore, Lawman Johnson and Morgan Bolling, cook regional specialties from across the U.S. Baked into the recipe segments are stories from local restaurants and home cooks who have mastered their regional favorites.

Watch On Your Schedule:

With the PBS Video App, you can watch your favorite and local station shows. Download it for free on your favorite device. The app allows you to catch up on recent episodes and discover award-winning shows.

Episodes are available on demand for a limited time after each broadcast. Extend your viewing window with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

Distributed by American Public Television

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
