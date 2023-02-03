Give Now
COOK'S COUNTRY: Cajun Country

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published February 3, 2023 at 10:12 AM PST
Saturday, Feb, 4, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Watch now with KPBS Passport!

On this episode, Bryan Roof visits Marksville, Louisiana for a pig roast and shares his version of Cajun Rice Dressing with host Julia Collin Davison. Ashley Moore makes host Bridget Lancaster Stuffed Turkey Wings.

In Season 15 of COOK'S COUNTRY, co-hosts Bridget Lancaster and Julia Collin Davison, along with test cooks Bryan Roof, Christie Morrison, Ashley Moore, Lawman Johnson and Morgan Bolling, cook regional specialties from across the U.S. Baked into the recipe segments are stories from local restaurants and home cooks who have mastered their regional favorites.

Watch On Your Schedule:

With the PBS Video App, you can watch your favorite and local station shows. Download it for free on your favorite device. The app allows you to catch up on recent episodes and discover award-winning shows.

Episodes are available on demand for a limited time after each broadcast. Extend your viewing window with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

Distributed by American Public Television

