CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION: Hearty Stews

On this episode, we travel to Morocco to learn Moroccan Beef, Tomato and Chickpea Stew, traditionally served during Ramadan as a way to break the fast.

Connie Miller / APT Moroccan Beef, Tomato and Chickpea Stew

Back at Milk Street, Christopher Kimball demonstrates how to make the dish, and Milk Street Cook Lynn Clark makes Miso Soup with Shiitake Mushrooms and Poached Eggs.

Connie Miller / APT Miso Soup with Shiitake Mushrooms and Poached Eggs

To finish, Milk Street Cook Rayna Jhaveri prepares Dal Tarka, the ubiquitous Indian lentil dish.

Connie Miller / APT Dal Tarka

Hearty Stews (Season 6, Episode 18)

About Season 6!

CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL’S MILK STREET TELEVISION searches the world over for techniques and ingredients that can transform home cooking, producing bigger, bolder dishes with less time and effort. Season six's increased number of episodes feature more than a dozen countries, including Morocco, Italy, Mexico, Turkey, Brazil, Greece, Jordan and Colombia — as well as segments from the headquarters at 177 Milk Street in Downtown Boston. Each episode gives viewers the chance to meet cooks from around the world and see how their inspiration results in faster, easier and bolder recipes.

