CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION: Hearty Stews

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published February 17, 2023 at 4:12 PM PST
The cast of CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION Season 6
The cast of CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION Season 6

Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App

On this episode, we travel to Morocco to learn Moroccan Beef, Tomato and Chickpea Stew, traditionally served during Ramadan as a way to break the fast.

Moroccan Beef, Tomato and Chickpea Stew
Moroccan Beef, Tomato and Chickpea Stew
Back at Milk Street, Christopher Kimball demonstrates how to make the dish, and Milk Street Cook Lynn Clark makes Miso Soup with Shiitake Mushrooms and Poached Eggs.

Miso Soup with Shiitake Mushrooms and Poached Eggs
Miso Soup with Shiitake Mushrooms and Poached Eggs

To finish, Milk Street Cook Rayna Jhaveri prepares Dal Tarka, the ubiquitous Indian lentil dish.

Dal Tarka
Dal Tarka
Hearty Stews (Season 6, Episode 18)
About Season 6!

CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL’S MILK STREET TELEVISION searches the world over for techniques and ingredients that can transform home cooking, producing bigger, bolder dishes with less time and effort. Season six's increased number of episodes feature more than a dozen countries, including Morocco, Italy, Mexico, Turkey, Brazil, Greece, Jordan and Colombia — as well as segments from the headquarters at 177 Milk Street in Downtown Boston. Each episode gives viewers the chance to meet cooks from around the world and see how their inspiration results in faster, easier and bolder recipes.

CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL’S MILK STREET TELEVISION: Season 6

Watch On Your Schedule:

Episodes are available on demand on the series website, PBS.org and on YouTube. With the PBS Video App, you can watch your favorite and local station shows. Download it for free on your favorite device. The app allows you to catch up on recent episodes and discover award-winning shows.

Distributed by American Public Television

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
