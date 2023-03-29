AMERICA'S TEST KITCHEN: French Pastries

Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 2 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App

On this episode, test cook Lan Lam and host Bridget Lancaster make Breton Kouign Amann. Equipment expert Adam Ried reveals his top picks for bannetons. Test cook Elle Simone Scott makes host Julia Collin Davison Madeleines.

Carl Tremblay / Sally Staub Madeleines

AMERICA’S TEST KITCHEN returns with a new Season 23 of culinary techniques and delicious recipes to help viewers take their cooking skills to the next level. Hosts Bridget Lancaster and Julia Collin Davison, along with the entire team of test cooks, bring viewers more foolproof recipes as well as the results of their extensive equipment reviews and taste tests. The 26 half-hour episodes also showcase the expertise of veteran test cooks Dan Souza, Becky Hays, Elle Simone Scott, Lan Lam, Erin McMurrer, and Keith Dresser.

© 2021 America's Test Kitchen, LLC. All Rights Reserved Elle Simone Scott

Distributed by American Public Television.