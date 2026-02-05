Escondido war hero Royce Williams to receive Congressional Medal of Honor

Korean War fighter pilot and Escondido resident Royce Williams will be awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor, it was announced Wednesday.

Williams, now 100 years old, will be recognized for facing off against seven Soviet MiG fighter jets on Nov. 18, 1952, shooting four of them down in the process and narrowly surviving amid extensive enemy gunfire to his jet.

Williams agreed to keep his heroics a secret because the Soviet Union was unofficially involved in the war at the time.

He did so for over 50 years, with the San Diego Union-Tribune reporting in 2022 that he did not reveal his role or the existence of the dogfight even to his wife or brother.

But after Soviet records of the war were released and declassified decades later, which revealed Williams' efforts, military veterans and elected officials led a campaign to ensure he was recognized.

Williams was awarded the Navy Cross in 2023 and now will receive the United States' highest military decoration. Williams was informed of the decision in a phone call from President Donald Trump earlier this week.

Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Bonsall, who was among those that campaigned for Williams' recognition, said in a statement, "My friend, constituent, and hero Royce Williams is 100 years young, a Top Gun pilot like no other, and an American hero for all time. The heroism and valor he demonstrated for more than 35 harrowing minutes almost 70 years ago in the skies over the North Pacific and the coast of North Korea unquestionably saved the lives of his fellow pilots, shipmates, and crew. His story is one for the ages and it now has its rightful chapter as Royce receives the Medal of Honor."