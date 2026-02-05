Give Now
Black San Diegans charged with special circumstances at higher rates

 February 5, 2026 at 2:18 PM PST
By Tammy Murga / Environment Reporter,  Jade Hindmon / KPBS Midday Edition Host
Britny Calloway holds a photograph of her husband, James Calloway, and their son in her home on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026.

In San Diego County, Black murder defendants are charged with a special circumstance at a higher rate than white murder defendants. Data show that the gap grew significantly wider when the current district attorney took office and is bigger than in nearby counties.

New reporting from KPBS dives deep into the data and highlights how California's controversial special circumstance murder law has impacted one San Diego family.

On Wednesday, KPBS reporter Katie Hyson joined Midday Edition to talk about the history of special circumstances that can lead to life without parole, what local data reveals and what advocates believe is meaningful reform.

Guest:

  • Katie Hyson, KPBS Racial Justice and Social Equity Reporter
KPBS Midday Edition