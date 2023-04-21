Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule

AMERICA'S TEST KITCHEN: Chicken Two Ways

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published April 21, 2023 at 12:28 PM PDT
Roasted and Glazed Chicken Wings
Ashley Moore / © 2021 America's Test Kitchen, LLC. All Rights Reserved
/
Ashley Moore
Roasted and Glazed Chicken Wings

Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 2 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS App

On this episode, Test cook Becky Hays cooks host Julia Collin Davison fail-proof Chicken Francese. Equipment expert Adam Ried reveals his top picks for air fryers and science expert Dan Souza demonstrates the science of persistent firmness. Finally, hosts Bridget Lancaster and Julia make Roasted and Glazed Chicken Wings.

AMERICA'S TEST KITCHEN: Chicken Two Ways
Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Watch, Connect and Share Recipes:

This episode will be available on demand with the PBS App, the series website and Facebook for a limited time.

Extend your viewing window with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

AMERICA’S TEST KITCHEN is on Facebook, Instagram + @TestKitchen on Twitter

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Distributed by American Public Television.

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
More News