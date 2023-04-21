CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION: Simple Cakes

Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport and YouTube

On this episode, we show you three of our favorite cakes. Christopher Kimball and expert baker Cheryl Day begin with a rich and tender Chocolate Bundt Cake with Dark Chocolate Glaze.

CONNIE MILLER

Connie Miller / American Public Television / APT Plum Cake with Spiced Almond Crumble

Next, Milk Street Cook Erica Bruce bakes Plum Cake with Spiced Almond Crumble, ideal for a weekend brunch. Finally, Milk Street Cook Bianca Borges whips up Mini Almond Cakes with Spiced Chocolate, inspired by Mexican hot chocolate.

Connie Miller / American Public Television / APT Mini Almond Cakes with Spiced Chocolate, inspired by Mexican hot chocolate

Simple Cakes (Season 6, Episode 23)

About Season 6!

CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL’S MILK STREET TELEVISION searches the world over for techniques and ingredients that can transform home cooking, producing bigger, bolder dishes with less time and effort. Season six's increased number of episodes feature more than a dozen countries, including Morocco, Italy, Mexico, Turkey, Brazil, Greece, Jordan and Colombia — as well as segments from the headquarters at 177 Milk Street in Downtown Boston. Each episode gives viewers the chance to meet cooks from around the world and see how their inspiration results in faster, easier and bolder recipes.

