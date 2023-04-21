Give Now
CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION: Simple Cakes

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published April 21, 2023 at 1:07 PM PDT
A rich and tender Chocolate Bundt Cake with Dark Chocolate Glaze
Connie Miller / American Public Television
/
APT
A rich and tender Chocolate Bundt Cake with Dark Chocolate Glaze

Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport and YouTube

On this episode, we show you three of our favorite cakes. Christopher Kimball and expert baker Cheryl Day begin with a rich and tender Chocolate Bundt Cake with Dark Chocolate Glaze.

Plum Cake with Spiced Almond Crumble
CONNIE MILLER
Connie Miller / American Public Television
/
APT
Plum Cake with Spiced Almond Crumble
Next, Milk Street Cook Erica Bruce bakes Plum Cake with Spiced Almond Crumble, ideal for a weekend brunch. Finally, Milk Street Cook Bianca Borges whips up Mini Almond Cakes with Spiced Chocolate, inspired by Mexican hot chocolate.

Mini Almond Cakes with Spiced Chocolate, inspired by Mexican hot chocolate
Connie Miller / American Public Television
/
APT
Mini Almond Cakes with Spiced Chocolate, inspired by Mexican hot chocolate
Simple Cakes (Season 6, Episode 23)

About Season 6!

CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL’S MILK STREET TELEVISION searches the world over for techniques and ingredients that can transform home cooking, producing bigger, bolder dishes with less time and effort. Season six's increased number of episodes feature more than a dozen countries, including Morocco, Italy, Mexico, Turkey, Brazil, Greece, Jordan and Colombia — as well as segments from the headquarters at 177 Milk Street in Downtown Boston. Each episode gives viewers the chance to meet cooks from around the world and see how their inspiration results in faster, easier and bolder recipes.

Watch On Your Schedule:

Episodes are available on demand on the series website, PBS.org and on YouTube. With the PBS Video App, you can watch your favorite and local station shows. Download it for free on your favorite device. The app allows you to catch up on recent episodes and discover award-winning shows.

CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL’S MILK STREET TELEVISION: Season 6

Distributed by American Public Television

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
