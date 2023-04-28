Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Shelburne Museum - Hour 2

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published April 28, 2023 at 2:37 PM PDT
Michael B. Grogan (left) appraises an Edgar Payne landscape oil, ca. 1920, in Shelburne, Vt.
Courtesy of Meredith Nierman for GBH, (c) WGBH 2023
/
GBH News
Michael B. Grogan (left) appraises an Edgar Payne landscape oil, ca. 1920, in Shelburne, Vt. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Shelburne Museum, Hour 2” premieres Monday, May 1 at 8/7C p.m. on PBS

Premieres Monday, May 1, 2023 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App + Encore Wednesday, May 3 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2

Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 20-time Emmy® Award nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is the most watched ongoing primetime PBS series.

Appraisal: Rolex Gold & Diamond Bracelet Watch, ca. 1955
Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Visit the Green Mountain State for colorful finds, like a women's Rolex gold & diamond bracelet watch, an American Girl Barbie & wardrobe, ca. 1965, and a schoolgirl needlework, ca. 1740. Can you guess which one is $50,000 to $125,000?

John Delaney (left) appraises an 1889 Tiffany & Co. Makers Carriage clock, in Shelburne, Vt.
Courtesy of Katherine Nelson Hall for GBH, (c) WGBH 2023
/
PBS
John Delaney (left) appraises an 1889 Tiffany & Co. Makers Carriage clock, in Shelburne, Vt. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Shelburne Museum, Hour 2” airs Monday, May 1 at 8/7C p.m. on PBS

Watch On Your Schedule:

With the PBS App, stream your favorite PBS shows, create the perfect watchlist, connect with your local station, and more — anywhere you watch.

Episodes are available on demand for a limited time after each broadcast. Extend your viewing window with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
Deborah Miller (right) appraises a schoolgirl needlework, ca. 1740, in Shelburne, Vt.
Courtesy of Meredith Nierman for GBH, (c) WGBH 2023
/
GBH News
Deborah Miller (right) appraises a schoolgirl needlework, ca. 1740, in Shelburne, Vt. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Shelburne Museum, Hour 2” premieres Monday, May 1 at 8/7C p.m. on PBS.

Subscribe: Antiques Roadshow Podcast:

On the ROADSHOW podcast, producers chat with many of your favorite ROADSHOW experts about their experiences in search of America's hidden treasures and other antiques issues in the news: Subscribe ITUNES | SOUNDCLOUD | STITCHER | PODBEAN

Dessa Goddard (right) appraises a Chinese Kangxi Period copper-red porcelain bowl, in Shelburne, Vt.
Courtesy of Meredith Nierman for GBH, (c) WGBH 2023
/
GBH News
Dessa Goddard (right) appraises a Chinese Kangxi Period copper-red porcelain bowl, in Shelburne, Vt. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Shelburne Museum, Hour 2” premieres Monday, May 1 at 8/7C p.m. on PBS

Join The Community + Share Stories:

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is now on TikTok! Facebook, Pinterest, Instagram #antiquesroadshow

Devon Eastland (right) appraises 1901 - 1904 N.C. Wyeth letters, in Shelburne, Vt.
Courtesy of Katherine Nelson Hall for GBH, (c) WGBH 2023
/
PBS
Devon Eastland (right) appraises 1901 - 1904 N.C. Wyeth letters, in Shelburne, Vt. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Shelburne Museum, Hour 2” premieres Monday, May 1 at 8/7C p.m. on PBS

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
More News