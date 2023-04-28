Premieres Monday, May 1, 2023 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App + Encore Wednesday, May 3 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2

Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 20-time Emmy® Award nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is the most watched ongoing primetime PBS series.

Appraisal: Rolex Gold & Diamond Bracelet Watch, ca. 1955

Visit the Green Mountain State for colorful finds, like a women's Rolex gold & diamond bracelet watch, an American Girl Barbie & wardrobe, ca. 1965, and a schoolgirl needlework, ca. 1740. Can you guess which one is $50,000 to $125,000?

Courtesy of Katherine Nelson Hall for GBH, (c) WGBH 2023 / PBS John Delaney (left) appraises an 1889 Tiffany & Co. Makers Carriage clock, in Shelburne, Vt. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Shelburne Museum, Hour 2” airs Monday, May 1 at 8/7C p.m. on PBS

Courtesy of Meredith Nierman for GBH, (c) WGBH 2023 / GBH News Deborah Miller (right) appraises a schoolgirl needlework, ca. 1740, in Shelburne, Vt. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Shelburne Museum, Hour 2” premieres Monday, May 1 at 8/7C p.m. on PBS.

Courtesy of Meredith Nierman for GBH, (c) WGBH 2023 / GBH News Dessa Goddard (right) appraises a Chinese Kangxi Period copper-red porcelain bowl, in Shelburne, Vt. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Shelburne Museum, Hour 2” premieres Monday, May 1 at 8/7C p.m. on PBS

