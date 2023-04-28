Give Now
CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION: Brazilian Pizza

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published April 28, 2023 at 12:04 PM PDT
Brazilian Thin Crust Dough and Sauce; Thai Chicken Pizza with Bean Sprouts and Peanut Sauce; Pizza Carbonara and Pizza with Ricotta, Za'atar and Arugula.
Connie Miller
/
APT
Brazilian Thin Crust Dough and Sauce; Thai Chicken Pizza with Bean Sprouts and Peanut Sauce; Pizza Carbonara and Pizza with Ricotta, Za'atar and Arugula.

Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with the PBS App + YouTube

On this episode, we head to Brazil to get a look at some deliciously unique pizza variations. Back in the kitchen, Christopher Kimball and Milk Street Cook Erika Bruce show us how to make them at home.

Pizza Carbonara
Connie Miller
/
APT
Pizza Carbonara
First, they prepare the base for our pizzas: Brazilian Thin Crust Dough and Sauce.

Pizza with Ricotta, Za'atar and Arugula
Connie Miller
/
APT
Pizza with Ricotta, Za'atar and Arugula

Then, Chris and Erika whip up Brazilian-style Thai Chicken Pizza with Bean Sprouts, super-savory Pizza Carbonara and delightfully fresh Pizza with Ricotta, Za’atar and Arugula.

Brazilian Pizza (Season 6, Episode 24)

About Season 6! CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL’S MILK STREET TELEVISION searches the world over for techniques and ingredients that can transform home cooking, producing bigger, bolder dishes with less time and effort. Season six's increased number of episodes feature more than a dozen countries, including Morocco, Italy, Mexico, Turkey, Brazil, Greece, Jordan and Colombia — as well as segments from the headquarters at 177 Milk Street in Downtown Boston. Each episode gives viewers the chance to meet cooks from around the world and see how their inspiration results in faster, easier and bolder recipes.

Watch On Your Schedule: Episodes are available on demand on the series website, PBS.org and on YouTube. With the PBS Video App, you can watch your favorite and local station shows. Download it for free on your favorite device. The app allows you to catch up on recent episodes and discover award-winning shows.

CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL’S MILK STREET TELEVISION: Season 6

Distributed by American Public Television

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
