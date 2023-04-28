CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION: Brazilian Pizza

Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with the PBS App + YouTube

On this episode, we head to Brazil to get a look at some deliciously unique pizza variations. Back in the kitchen, Christopher Kimball and Milk Street Cook Erika Bruce show us how to make them at home.

Connie Miller / APT Pizza Carbonara

First, they prepare the base for our pizzas: Brazilian Thin Crust Dough and Sauce.

Connie Miller / APT Pizza with Ricotta, Za'atar and Arugula

Then, Chris and Erika whip up Brazilian-style Thai Chicken Pizza with Bean Sprouts, super-savory Pizza Carbonara and delightfully fresh Pizza with Ricotta, Za’atar and Arugula.

Brazilian Pizza (Season 6, Episode 24)

About Season 6! CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL’S MILK STREET TELEVISION searches the world over for techniques and ingredients that can transform home cooking, producing bigger, bolder dishes with less time and effort. Season six's increased number of episodes feature more than a dozen countries, including Morocco, Italy, Mexico, Turkey, Brazil, Greece, Jordan and Colombia — as well as segments from the headquarters at 177 Milk Street in Downtown Boston. Each episode gives viewers the chance to meet cooks from around the world and see how their inspiration results in faster, easier and bolder recipes.

Distributed by American Public Television