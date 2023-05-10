THEATRE CORNER: Wren T. Brown

Premieres Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App + Encores Saturday, May 13 at 4:30 p.m. on KPBS TV and Monday, May 15 at 8:30 p.m. on KPBS 2

Wren T. Brown’s career in theatre, film and television spans far and wide. He comes from a family of thespians and is a true journeyman to his craft. Wren learned young how helping others is the key to making inclusion in the industry work. He and michael discuss his versatile career, his hometown theatre, the Ebony Repertory Theatre (ERT) - the first African-American professional Equity theatre company in Los Angeles, and how staying relevant starts by staying aware.

NWB Imaging / NWB Imaging Emmy-Award winning THEATRE CORNER host michael taylor T. Brown interviews Wren T. Brown

About the Series:

THEATRE CORNER is an interview series dedicated to promoting diversity and inclusion in the theater scene, both on the stage, behind the curtain, and in the seats. Host and producer michael taylor sits down with top professionals in the entertainment industry to discuss their careers, training, advice for young actors, and ways to make theater matter to more people. Guests on Season 3 may include Miki Vale & Yolanda Franklin, Jacole Kitchen & DeAndre Simmons, Tisha Campbell & Dedrick Weathersby, Chester Gregory & Sharrell Lockett and more.

THEATRE CORNER Season 3 Preview

Watch On Your Schedule:

With the PBS App, you can watch your favorite programs. Download it for free on your favorite device. The app allows you to catch up on recent episodes and discover award-winning shows.

Watch Season 1 and Season 2 of THEATRE CORNER on demand now! Episodes are also available on YouTube.

Join The Converstion: THEATRE CORNER is on Facebook / Instagram

NWB Imaging is a local, Emmy Award-Winning production company producing cinematic content since 2018. ©2023 NWB Imaging, LLC