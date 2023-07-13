Saturday, July 15 at 2 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS App + Encore Thursday, July 20 at 2 p.m. on KPBS TV

On this episode, test cook Lan Lam makes host Bridget Lancaster Grilled Boneless Beef Short Ribs with Preserved Lemon and Almond Sauce. Tasting expert Jack Bishop challenges Bridget to a tasting of goat cheese, and science expert Dan Souza reveals the science behind Thai Jelly Beer. Test cook Becky Hays cooks host Julia Collin Davison a Greek specialty, Briam.

America's Test Kitchen, LLC / Ashley Moore Briam, a Greek specialty

AMERICA'S TEST KITCHEN: Grilled Short Ribs and Vegetable Casserole

AMERICA’S TEST KITCHEN returns with a new Season 23 of culinary techniques and delicious recipes to help viewers take their cooking skills to the next level. Hosts Bridget Lancaster and Julia Collin Davison, along with the entire team of test cooks, bring viewers more foolproof recipes as well as the results of their extensive equipment reviews and taste tests. The 26 half-hour episodes also showcase the expertise of veteran test cooks Dan Souza, Becky Hays, Elle Simone Scott, Lan Lam, Erin McMurrer, and Keith Dresser.

