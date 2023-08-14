Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2 and 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport + Encore Sunday, Aug. 27 at 5 p.m. on KPBS 2

For over five decades, The Doobie Brothers have been known for delivering mind-blowing, roots based, harmony-laden, guitar-driven rock and roll – all of which recently culminated in an induction into the 2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Boasting one of the most loyal fan bases in music, selling more than 48 million albums, and winning four GRAMMY® Awards, The Doobie Brothers continue to write and record new material and tour the world.

“Takin’ It to the Streets” | The Doobie Brothers: 50th Anniversary at Radio City Music Hall | PBS

Their No. 1 singles “Black Water” and “What a Fool Believes," both gold, lead a catalog of indelible songs that include: “Listen to the Music,” “China Grove,” “Jesus Is Just All Right,” “Rockin’ Down the Highway,” “Long Train Runnin’,” “Take Me In Your Arms,” "Takin’ it to the Streets,” “Minute by Minute,” “You Belong to Me” and more.

Courtesy of Jim Trocchio Photography John McFee of the Doobie Brothers.

Celebrating five decades of great music, Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons and John Mcfee are back on the road together for the first time in over 25 years with more than 60 stops across North America. "The Doobie Brothers: 50th Anniversary At Radio City Music Hall" was taped in September 2022 in New York City.

Courtesy of Jim Trocchio Photography Michael McDonald of the Doobie Brothers

Watch On Your Schedule:

This concert is available to stream with KPBS Passport! Contribute a tax-deductible* gift of $5 per month or an annual gift of $60 or more. Your donation will help KPBS serve your community through media that educates, inspires, and entertains.