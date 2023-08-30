CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION: Salad for Dinner

Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport!

On this episode, Christopher Kimball takes inspiration from Crete to create their local Cretan Salad, a cross between classic Greek salad and Italian panzanella.

Connie Miller / APT Cretan Salad

Milk Street Cook Rayna Jhaveri then makes Turkish Chickpea Salad that uses sumac and fresh herbs to balance earthy chickpeas. Finally, Milk Street Cook Erica Bruce demonstrates Garlicky Lentil and Parsley Salad with Feta.

Connie Miller / APT Garlicky Lentil and Parsley Salad with Feta

Salad for Dinner (Season 6, Episode 10)

About Season 6!

CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL’S MILK STREET TELEVISION searches the world over for techniques and ingredients that can transform home cooking, producing bigger, bolder dishes with less time and effort. Season six's increased number of episodes feature more than a dozen countries, including Morocco, Italy, Mexico, Turkey, Brazil, Greece, Jordan and Colombia — as well as segments from the headquarters at 177 Milk Street in Downtown Boston. Each episode gives viewers the chance to meet cooks from around the world and see how their inspiration results in faster, easier and bolder recipes.

