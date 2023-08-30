Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION: Salad for Dinner

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published August 30, 2023 at 2:45 PM PDT
Turkish Chickpea Salad
Connie Miller
/
APT
Turkish Chickpea Salad

Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport!

On this episode, Christopher Kimball takes inspiration from Crete to create their local Cretan Salad, a cross between classic Greek salad and Italian panzanella.

Cretan Salad
Connie Miller
/
APT
Cretan Salad
Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Milk Street Cook Rayna Jhaveri then makes Turkish Chickpea Salad that uses sumac and fresh herbs to balance earthy chickpeas. Finally, Milk Street Cook Erica Bruce demonstrates Garlicky Lentil and Parsley Salad with Feta.

Garlicky Lentil and Parsley Salad with Feta
Connie Miller
/
APT
Garlicky Lentil and Parsley Salad with Feta
Salad for Dinner (Season 6, Episode 10)

About Season 6!

CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL’S MILK STREET TELEVISION searches the world over for techniques and ingredients that can transform home cooking, producing bigger, bolder dishes with less time and effort. Season six's increased number of episodes feature more than a dozen countries, including Morocco, Italy, Mexico, Turkey, Brazil, Greece, Jordan and Colombia — as well as segments from the headquarters at 177 Milk Street in Downtown Boston. Each episode gives viewers the chance to meet cooks from around the world and see how their inspiration results in faster, easier and bolder recipes.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Watch On Your Schedule:

Episodes are available on demand on the series website, PBS.org and on YouTube and KPBS Passport, a member benefit that unlocks exclusive shows and extra content on the PBS App.

CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL’S MILK STREET TELEVISION: Season 6

Distributed by American Public Television

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
More News