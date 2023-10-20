Monday, Oct. 23, 2023 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App

Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 21-time Emmy® Award nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW began its 27th broadcast season in 2023 and is the most watched ongoing primetime PBS series.

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Appraisal: Rolex Red Submariner Watch, ca. 1970

Check out updated Chattanooga appraisals from 2009, including a Rolex Red Submariner, ca. 1970, a 1932 Los Angeles Olympic Games banner, and a diamond & pearl necklace, ca. 1905. Which has a current value of $250,000?

Courtesy of Jeff Dunn for GBH, (c) WGBH 2023 / PBS Jasmani Francis (right) appraises a 1932 Los Angeles Olympic Games banner, in Chattanooga, Tenn. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Vintage Chattanooga, Hour 1” premieres Monday, October 23 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

Courtesy of Jeff Dunn for GBH, (c) WGBH 2023 / PBS Barry Weber (right) appraises a diamond & pearl necklace, ca. 1905, in Chattanooga, Tenn. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Vintage Chattanooga, Hour 1” premiers Monday, October 23 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

Courtesy of Jeff Dunn for GBH, (c) WGBH 2023 Bruce Shackelford (right) appraises an Acoma water jar, ca. 1900, in Chattanooga, Tenn. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Vintage Chattanooga, Hour 1” premieres Monday, October 23 at 8/7C PM on PBS.