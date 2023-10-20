Give Now
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Vintage Chattanooga - Hour 1

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published October 20, 2023 at 2:13 PM PDT
Noel Barrett (right) appraises a Lionel freight train set, ca. 1935, in Chattanooga, Tenn.
Courtesy of Jeff Dunn for GBH, (c) WGBH 2023
/
PBS
Monday, Oct. 23, 2023 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App

Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 21-time Emmy® Award nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW began its 27th broadcast season in 2023 and is the most watched ongoing primetime PBS series.

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Appraisal: Rolex Red Submariner Watch, ca. 1970

Check out updated Chattanooga appraisals from 2009, including a Rolex Red Submariner, ca. 1970, a 1932 Los Angeles Olympic Games banner, and a diamond & pearl necklace, ca. 1905. Which has a current value of $250,000?

Jasmani Francis (right) appraises a 1932 Los Angeles Olympic Games banner, in Chattanooga, Tenn.
Courtesy of Jeff Dunn for GBH, (c) WGBH 2023
/
PBS
Watch On Your Schedule:

This episode will be available to stream with the PBS App. Watch the best of PBS anytime, anywhere on the free PBS App. Stream your favorite PBS shows on-demand and livestream shows from your local station, all from your favorite device.

Episodes are available to stream for a limited time after each broadcast. Extend your viewing window with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

Barry Weber (right) appraises a diamond and pearl necklace, ca. 1905, in Chattanooga, Tenn.
Courtesy of Jeff Dunn for GBH, (c) WGBH 2023
/
PBS
Join The Community + Share Stories:

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is on Facebook, Pinterest, Instagram, @RoadshowPBS on X #antiquesroadshow

Bruce Shackelford (right) appraises an Acoma water jar, ca. 1900, in Chattanooga, Tenn.
Courtesy of Jeff Dunn for GBH, (c) WGBH 2023
Stuart Slavid (left) appraises a Royal Doulton Sung Ware bowl, ca. 1930, in Chattanooga, Tenn.
Courtesy of Jeff Dunn for GBH, (c) WGBH 2023
/
PBS
More News