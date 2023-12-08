CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION: Best Roasted Chicken

Premieres Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App + Encore Monday, Dec. 18 at 2:30 p.m. on KPBS TV

On this episode, learn how to amp up your roasted chicken. Milk Street Cook Bianca Borges starts off with Spice-Rubbed Roasted Chicken with Green-Herb Chutney— a simple puree of herbs and aromatics.

Connie Miller / APT Skillet-Roasted Chicken

Then, Milk Street Cook Erika Bruce makes elegant Skillet-Roasted Chicken with Bread Salad and Milk Street Cook Lynn Clark prepares fragrant Five-Spice Roasted Chicken.

Connie Miller / APT Fragrant Five-Spice Roasted Chicken

Watch On Your Schedule: Episodes are available to stream with the PBS App and YouTube.

Best Roasted Chicken | Milk Street TV Season 7, Episode 11

CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL’S MILK STREET TELEVISION searches the world for techniques and ingredients that can transform your home cooking, producing adventurous dishes with less time and effort. Season seven features episodes shot in more than a dozen countries, including South Korea, Mexico, Turkey, Brazil, France, Thailand and Colombia − and at the Milk Street headquarters at 177 Milk Street in downtown Boston. Join Christopher and the rest of the team on their culinary quest to transform the way America cooks − and eats.