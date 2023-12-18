Scarface: Tiny Desk Concert

Scarface's Tiny Desk concert radiates with his decadeslong passion as an MC and producer. There's calculated intent behind every word and note of this 30-minute set and I learned that his love for golf also runs deep during our initial meeting. He was playing a round and had difficulty dividing his attention between the plan and the course. Three days before the show, amid rehearsals, I got a call from Facemob asking, "What if I brought Mike Dean?" My expectations were already high, but that final addition set the stage for something special.

Mike Dean provided unmatched authenticity, and their shared stories added sentimental value to this performance. After all, his signature keys and synths can be heard on most of Scarface's classics and countless Rap-A-Lot records. Here, we get a rare glimpse of Scarface the conductor, bouncing through multiple eras of his catalog including "On My Block," "Mary Jane" and the bone-chilling "I Seen a Man Die."

Scarface, along with Rakim, was recently awarded the inaugural Hip-Hop Grandmaster Award from the newly launched Paid in Full Foundation, which includes a sizable financial prize and health care. No matter how the never-ending hip-hop greats debate is sliced, the rapper's place is cemented as one of the most influential storytellers in the culture and his Tiny Desk is proof.

SET LIST

"On My Block"

"Mary Jane"

"Smile"

"I Seen a Man Die"

"F**k Faces"

"Mind Playing Tricks on Me"

MUSICIANS

Scarface: lead vocals, guitar

Mike Dean: keys

Steven "Spud" Howard: vocals

Takai "Cookie" Hicks: vocals

Peigh Jones: vocals, guitar

Corey "FunkaFingers" Stoot: guitar

Josh Henderson: keys

Jason "The Bishop" Allen: keys

Savar Martin: drums

Anthony "Antboogie" Nicholson: bass, musical direction

TINY DESK TEAM

Producer: Bobby Carter

Director: Maia Stern

Editor: Joshua Bryant

Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin

Videographers: Maia Stern, Joshua Bryant, Alanté Serene, Michael Zamora

Audio Assistant: Ted Mebane

Production Assistant: Ashley Pointer

Photographer: Elizabeth Gillis

Tiny Desk Team: Suraya Mohamed, Kara Frame, Hazel Cills

Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson

VP, Visuals and Music: Keith Jenkins

Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann

