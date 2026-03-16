AMERICAN MASTERS: Bella! This Woman's Place Is in the House
Stream with KPBS+ / Premieres Tuesday, March 17, 2026 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV
In 1970, Bella Abzug entered Congress ready for a fight. With her trademark hat and Bronx swagger, the first elected Feminist upended the Washington patriarchy, battling for women’s equality, civil rights, and LGBTQ+ protections.
Despite Nixon and the FBI’s attempts to silence her, Bella persisted. Decades before Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi and AOC, there was Bella.
Five ways Bella Abzug opened up politics to women and fought for social change
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