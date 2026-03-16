AMERICAN MASTERS: Bella! This Woman's Place Is in the House

Stream with KPBS+ / Premieres Tuesday, March 17, 2026 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV

In 1970, Bella Abzug entered Congress ready for a fight. With her trademark hat and Bronx swagger, the first elected Feminist upended the Washington patriarchy, battling for women’s equality, civil rights, and LGBTQ+ protections.

Follow the meteoric rise of firebrand politician and activist Bella Abzug. Considered one of the first feminists to be elected to Congress, her commitment to women’s rights and progressive causes upended the status quo in Washington.

Despite Nixon and the FBI’s attempts to silence her, Bella persisted. Decades before Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi and AOC, there was Bella.

Five ways Bella Abzug opened up politics to women and fought for social change

Bettye Lane / PBS Bella Abzug addressing pro-choice rally, 1995.

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In 1975, Bella Abzug went on the "Dinah!" show and questioned what was missing in our democracy at the time. "Maybe we have wars instead of peace, because a whole part of the people are not involved in deciding what should happen to all of the people," said Abzug.

