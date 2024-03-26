KEN KRAMER'S ABOUT SAN DIEGO: Remembering Ted Williams

Thursday, March 28, 2024 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS App + Encores Sunday, March 31 at 4 p.m. on KPBS TV and Monday, April 1 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2

On this episode, we remember Ted Williams, and some "sweet" days of the minor league San Diego Padres. We hear about the San Diego community that was named for the handsomest man in town. An update on stories we've covered; a look at things you've sent in...and more!

KEN KRAMER'S ABOUT SAN DIEGO: This Emmy-winning show is a collection of stories about the history and people of the area we call home. Ranging over all of San Diego County, the stories often deal with little known things about our past, and how they relate to places we see every day. Almost every thing, and every place in San Diego has some kind of story behind it.

KPBS Host Ken Kramer

The series has been honored with numerous Emmy and Golden Mike Awards, as well as recognition from teachers groups, Save Our Heritage Org, City Of San Diego, San Diego Historical Society, Society of Professional Journalists, San Diego Press Club, Radio Festival of New York, and The Voice of America. In proclaiming “Ken Kramer Day” in 2008, The County Board of Supervisors described the show as “…more valuable to San Diego History than any two or three of our local museums combined.”