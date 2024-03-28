Premieres Monday, April 1, 2024 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App

Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 21-time Emmy® Award nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW began its 28th broadcast season in 2024 and is the most watched ongoing primetime PBS series.

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Appraisal: 1994 Maya Angelou Spingarn Awards

ROADSHOW heads to Raleigh in search of treasures, including 1994 Maya Angelou Spingarn Awards, a 1939 autographed Baseball Hall of Fame program, and a Le Pho La Cueillette des Pommes Cannelle oil, ca. 1950. One is $60,000 to $100,000!

Meredith Nierman for GBH, © 2024 WGBH Educational Foundation / PBS Jasmani Francis (right) appraises a 1939 autographed Baseball Hall of Fame program, in Raleigh, NC. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “North Carolina Museum of Art, Hour 1” airs Monday, April 1 at 8/7C PM on PBS.





The hit PBS series Antiques Roadshow stopped at the North Carolina Museum of Art in Raleigh, NC on May 16, 2023 as part of their season 28 summer tour.

Rachel Jessen for GBH, © 2024 WGBH Educational Foundation / PBS Michael Larsen (right) appraises European musical watch fobs, ca. 1820, in Raleigh, NC. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “North Carolina Museum of Art, Hour 1” airs Monday, April 1 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

About Season 28: ANTIQUES ROADSHOW strikes it big with an all-new season full of treasures from five cities across the country, including a first-ever visit to Anchorage, Alaska! The 21-time Emmy® Award-nominated series’s Season 28 travels to distinctive historic venues including Alaska Native Heritage Center in Anchorage, Alaska; Old Sturbridge Village in Sturbridge, Massachusetts; LSU Rural Life Museum in Baton Rouge, Louisiana; North Carolina Museum of Art in Raleigh, North Carolina; and Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens in Akron, Ohio.

“We have a big season ahead for fans, which includes locations rich in history alongside items and guests that reveal hidden stories, first-person experiences and some whopping values,” said ANTIQUES ROADSHOW executive producer Marsha Bemko. “And I was touched to see items from PBS icons Fred Rogers and Bob Ross make their way to the show.”

The series is produced by GBH for PBS under license from the BBC.