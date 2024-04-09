Premieres Friday, April 12, 2024 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 / PBS App + Encore Sunday, April 14 at 2 p.m. on KPBS 2

Scott Yoo investigates the origins of young musicians by exploring their learning process and revisiting his training ground, Juilliard Pre-College. Playing along with some of tomorrow’s stars, Yoo appreciates the rigorous training, hours of practice, and dedication from both the students and their families.

GREAT PERFORMANCES: Now Hear This "Rising Stars" Preview

Traveling to Singapore, he meets Chloe Chua, a highly accomplished 16-year-old violinist recording her third concerto with the Singapore Symphony. Observing these rising stars and their networks of families and teachers, Yoo is reminded of what it takes to become a “prodigy” and what that word means to a musician. The episode features performances by talented adolescent musicians on piano, trombone and more.

Places visited: Singapore, New York City

Arcos Film + Music LLC / Thirteen Scott Yoo, Juilliard instructor Trevor Weston and young composer Isaac Thomas.

Watch On Your Schedule: New episodes will be available to stream for a limited time with the PBS App. Extend your viewing window with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

GREAT PERFORMANCES: Nine-year-old Wilson Liu Performs Prokofiev's Prelude

About the Series: Spotlighting his own personal expedition of learning and growth, Chief Conductor and Artistic Director of the Mexico City Philharmonic and series host Scott Yoo returns for Season 5 of the critically acclaimed miniseries GREAT PERFORMANCES: NOW HEAR THIS. In these new episodes, Yoo tracks the journey of classical musical artists from their start as rising stars, to becoming virtuosos, to achieving the title of “maestro.” Yoo also explores his process composing music for the very first time and taking inspiration from his Japanese heritage. Speaking with musical stars located all over the world, from New York to Singapore, including accomplished newcomer 16-year-old violinist Chloe Chua and multi-Grammy Award-winning cellist Yo-Yo Ma, Yoo is reminded of his own career path and the values of collaboration, support, practice, dedication and sacrifice.