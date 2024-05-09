Premieres Monday, May 13, 2024 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App + Encores Wednesday, May 15 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2

Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 21-time Emmy® Award nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW began its 28th broadcast season in 2024 and is the most watched ongoing primetime PBS series.

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Appraisal: 1792 Ferdinand Berthoud Manuscript

Visit Akron, Ohio for astonishing finds, including a Fox Kids promotion kit, a Thurman Munson-signed baseball, ca. 1975 and Fernando Amorsolo oil paintings from 1955. Guess the top $120,000 to $180,000 find!

Eli Hiller for GBH, © 2024 WGBH Educational Foundation / PBS Simeon Lipman (left) appraises a Thurman Munson-signed baseball, ca. 1975, in Akron, Ohio. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens, Hour 3” premieres Monday, May 13 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

Eli Hiller for GBH, © 2024 WGBH Educational Foundation / PBS John Colasacco (left) appraises an art deco sapphire & diamond brooch, ca. 1915, in Akron, Ohio. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens, Hour 3” premieres Monday, May 13 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

About Season 28: ANTIQUES ROADSHOW strikes it big with an all-new season full of treasures from five cities across the country, including a first-ever visit to Anchorage, Alaska! The 21-time Emmy® Award-nominated series’s Season 28 travels to distinctive historic venues including Alaska Native Heritage Center in Anchorage, Alaska; Old Sturbridge Village in Sturbridge, Massachusetts; LSU Rural Life Museum in Baton Rouge, Louisiana; North Carolina Museum of Art in Raleigh, North Carolina; and Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens in Akron, Ohio.

“We have a big season ahead for fans, which includes locations rich in history alongside items and guests that reveal hidden stories, first-person experiences and some whopping values,” said ANTIQUES ROADSHOW executive producer Marsha Bemko. “And I was touched to see items from PBS icons Fred Rogers and Bob Ross make their way to the show.”

The series is produced by GBH for PBS under license from the BBC.