Sunday, June 9, 2024 at 9:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App

Go behind the scenes with the cast and creators of viewer favorite GRANTCHESTER, with its winning combination of a delightful and appealing amateur sleuth, articulate writing, engaging mysteries to solve, and charming village locations. Particularly loved by fans of the English “cozy” style of mystery, GRANTCHESTER premiered as part of MASTERPIECE MYSTERY! in 2015 and has entertained fans for seven exciting seasons.

Grantchester: Investigating Life's Mysteries | Preview

Set in the 1950s in the village of Grantchester, the series finds a handsome vicar at the center of local crimes and murders that seem to cry out for his help. The vicar has a cranky ally in Detective Inspector Geordie Keating (Robson Green). Tom Brittney joined GRANTCHESTER in Season 4 as Reverend Will Davenport, Grantchester’s young new parish priest, who channels his boundless energy into a quest for social justice. Geordie draws him into righting the wrongs of the Cambridgeshire village, and, in the process, Will’s own troubled past is unearthed.

"Grantchester: Investigating Life's Mysteries" is a celebration of Seasons 4 through 7, which have brought the hit MASTERPIECE MYSTERY! series through 1959. The program explores the crimes, romances, friendships, revelations, and breakups and looks ahead to Season 8, set in the 1960s against the backdrop of the changes of a new decade.

Produced and directed by Jim Hoppin, Hoppin Productions.

Season 9 Premieres Sundays, June 16 - Aug. 4, 2024 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App