In June 1972, the passage of Title IX, a small 37-word provision in the 1972 Education Amendments, guaranteed all people – regardless of gender – equal access to federally funded programs. This historic bill opened the floodgates for young girls to participate in sanctioned sports activities nationwide. Through the eyes of eight influential female athletes, learn how Title IX and their own achievements forever changed the course of sports history in a new two-hour documentary “Groundbreakers.”

GROUNDBREAKERS: Extended Trailer

Hosted by sports icon and equality champion Billie Jean King, the film weaves together the firsthand stories of eight sports legends as they discuss how their own struggles and achievements shaped their sport. The interviews pair an athlete at the top of her game today with an athlete whose achievements helped pave the way for those who followed.

GROUNDBREAKERS: Origins of Title IX

The pairings include Billie Jean King and flag football star Diana Flores; basketball legend Nancy Lieberman and Olympic gold snowboarder Chloe Kim; soccer star and World Cup winner Julie Foudy and Olympic gold gymnast Suni Lee; and track and field world-record holder Jackie Joyner-Kersee with four-time tennis Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka.

Cody Rappaport / Six West Media™ / PBS Jackie Joyner-Kersee and Naomi Osaka in conversation.

GROUNDBREAKERS: Naomi Osaka on Her 2018 U.S. Open Wi

Tackling issues such as equitable pay and treatment, sexist policies and mental health, these far-reaching and dynamic conversations showcase the perseverance, pain, and progress of women who dared to challenge the system and defy conventional norms.

GROUNDBREAKERS: Julie Foudy on the 1999 Women’s World Cup

“Groundbreakers” celebrates the advancements of women in sports and society, while also revealing the generational mentorship and community building that has fueled the progress made alongside the ongoing pursuit of equality for women everywhere.

GROUNDBREAKERS: Nancy Lieberman and Chloe Kim on Being Role Models

In addition to the documentary, supplementary digital content, including director’s cuts of interview segments alongside additional highlights of iconic women in sports, will be posted on the PBS YouTube channel in November 2023. See history making footage of Serena Williams’ 2003 Grand Slam, Florence Griffith Joyner’s world records in track-and-field, Simone Biles’ inspiring gymnastics legacy, and the memorable Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova tennis rivalry.

Groundbreakers: Icons That Changed the Game: Simone Biles

