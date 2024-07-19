Give Now
CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION: The Middle Eastern Kitchen

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published July 19, 2024 at 12:33 PM PDT
Saturday, July 20, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport!

On this episode, we look to the flavors of the Middle Eastern table. Milk Street Cook Lynn Clark prepares Hummus Fatteh with earthy, nutty flavors.

Then, Milk Street Cook Josh Mamaclay makes Green Shakshuka including leeks, spinach and peas. To finish, Christopher Kimball demonstrates a Chicken Shawarma that uses the intense heat of the broiler to char chicken thighs and onion slices.

Watch On Your Schedule: Episodes are available to stream with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

The Middle Eastern Kitchen | Milk Street TV Season 7, Episode 10

CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL’S MILK STREET TELEVISION searches the world for techniques and ingredients that can transform your home cooking, producing adventurous dishes with less time and effort. Season seven features episodes shot in more than a dozen countries, including South Korea, Mexico, Turkey, Brazil, France, Thailand and Colombia − and at the Milk Street headquarters at 177 Milk Street in downtown Boston. Join Christopher and the rest of the team on their culinary quest to transform the way America cooks − and eats.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
