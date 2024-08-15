Fridays at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV + PBS app

Jeffrey Goldberg is the moderator of WASHINGTON WEEK WITH THE ATLANTIC. Known for its depth, balance and civil discourse, the program features a roundtable of journalists from print, broadcast and online news organizations who provide analysis of the week’s major national news stories and their impact on the lives of Americans.

Topics for Friday, Aug. 16: Tight Race:

With just days to go until Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Gov. Tim Walz officially accept their party’s nomination at the Democratic National Convention, polls show the race for the White House tightening. And former President Donald Trump’s strategy to beat Harris remains unclear, as members of his own party call for him to focus on policy differences over personal attacks.

Joining editor in chief of The Atlantic and moderator, Jeffrey Goldberg to discuss this and more:



Susan Glasser, Staff Writer, The New Yorker

Zolan Kanno-Youngs, White House Correspondent, The New York Times

Tarini Parti, National Politics Reporter, The Wall Street Journal

Chuck Todd, Chief Political Analyst, NBC News

