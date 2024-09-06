Give Now
PBS News Special: The ABC News Presidential Debate Simulcast

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published September 6, 2024 at 3:49 PM PDT
Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024 at 6 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream

Simulcast of the ABC debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump, followed by PBS News special coverage co-anchored by Amna Nawaz and Geoff Bennett, with reporting from White House correspondent Laura Barron-Lopez and Capitol Hill correspondent Lisa Desjardins, and expert analysis from additional guests.

PBS NEWS HOUR: 2 months until election, Harris and Trump prepare to debate

The ABC News Presidential Debate Simulcast from NPR will air on KPBS FM. Coverage will be hosted by Mary Louise Kelly. Also joining the coverage: NPR Senior Political Editor and Correspondent Domenico Montanaro, NPR Political Correspondent Danielle Kurtzleben and White House Correspondent Deepa Shivaram.

