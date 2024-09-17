Premieres Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app + Encores Saturday, Oct. 5 at 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. on KPBS 2

AMERICAN EXPERIENCE “The American Vice President” explores the little-known story of the second-highest office in the land, tracing its evolution from a constitutional afterthought to its current position of enormous political consequence. Focusing on the fraught period between 1963 and 1974, when a grief-stricken and then scandal-plagued America was forced to clarify the role of the vice president, the film examines the passage and first uses of the 25th Amendment and offers a fresh and surprising perspective on succession in the executive branch.

“With the recent ascension of Vice President Harris to the top of the Democratic ticket and the increased media scrutiny over both parties’ VP picks, this film is more relevant than ever,” said Cameo George, executive producer of AMERICAN EXPERIENCE. “This is the perfect time for a look back at how — and why — the role of the vice presidency has transformed over the years.”

AMERICAN EXPERIENCE: Trailer | The American Vice President

What happens when the President of the United States is unable to fulfill the duties of the office due to illness, incapacity or death? Incredibly, it is a question that went without a definitive answer for much of American history. The framers of the Constitution named the vice president the designated successor to the commander-in-chief but were vague about the myriad details that would necessarily attend such a transfer of power. More incredible still, despite the assassinations of three sitting presidents (Lincoln, Garfield, McKinley) and the deaths of four more in office (Harrison, Taylor, Harding, FDR), it wasn’t until 1963 that the ambiguity in the Constitution was finally deemed worthy of redress.

When Americans vote in a typical presidential election year, vice-presidential candidates are usually not top of mind. Given just two responsibilities by the Constitution—to stand in for the president and cast a tie-breaking vote in the Senate—the first V.P., John Adams, called his office “the most insignificant...that ever the invention of man contrived or his imagination conceived.” Teddy Roosevelt, who was twenty-fifth, anticipated being able to attend law school during his term, so “functionless” was the role.

Nevertheless, from time to time, the matter of succession would become an urgent issue. Between 1841 and 1962, seven presidents died in office, and seven vice presidents ascended to the presidency. Numerous others hovered on the threshold of the Oval Office for weeks or months on end while the commander-in-chief languished within—convalescing from a wound, a stroke, a heart attack—and leaving the nation to wonder just who was in charge. In each case, concern over the murkiness in the Constitution would emerge, only to fade once the crisis had passed.

Cecil Stoughton. White House Photographs. John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, Boston / PBS President John F. Kennedy delivering his annual address to Congress on the State of the Union in 1963. Vice President Lyndon B. Johnson (left) and Speaker of the House John W. McCormack sit behind him.

Then came the shocking death of President John F. Kennedy. Witnessed by millions on live television, Kennedy’s assassination threw the nation’s predicament into stark relief, as Vice President Lyndon B. Johnson became the eighth man to ascend to the presidency, and the vice presidency was left vacant with no constitutional mechanism to fill the office.

Cecil Stoughton. White House Photographs. John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, Boston / PBS President Lyndon B. Johnson takes the oath of office on Air Force One at Love Field in Dallas, Texas, following the assassination of President John F. Kennedy' 1963. Left to right: Assistant Press Secretary, Malcolm Kilduff (holding dictating machine, partially out of frame); Judge Sarah T. Hughes (administering oath); Jack Valenti; Congressman Albert Thomas of Texas; Secretary to President Johnson, Marie Fehmer (partially hidden behind Thomas); First Lady Lady Bird Johnson; Dallas Police Chief, Jesse Curry (face hidden by Vice President’s raised hand); President Johnson; Secretary to President Kennedy, Evelyn Lincoln (mostly hidden behind Mrs. Kennedy); Congressman Homer Thornberry of Texas (mostly hidden behind Lincoln); Secret Service agents Roy Kellerman (partially hidden behind Thornberry) and Thomas “Lem” Johns (partially hidden behind Mrs. Kennedy); former First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy; Mrs. Kennedy’s Press Secretary, Pamela Turnure (partially hidden behind Brooks); Congressman Jack Brooks of Texas; deputy director of public affairs for the Peace Corps, Bill Moyers (mostly obscured by Brooks); President Kennedy’s physician, Admiral Dr. George G. Burkley (on edge of frame); others in background.

Amid the perils of the nuclear age, civil rights protests and a war brewing in Vietnam, the role of the vice president and the constitutional ambiguity around succession was now a matter of urgent national concern. Led by a freshman senator from Indiana named Birch Bayh, Congress spent the next 18 months debating a proposed constitutional amendment, the 25th, which ultimately provided detailed procedures for both a transfer of presidential power and a means of filling a vice-presidential vacancy.

LBJ Library Photo by Yoichi Okamoto / PBS President Lyndon B. Johnson standing in the Oval Office on a phone call days after becoming president in 1963.

Ratified in 1967 the 25th Amendment was invoked for the first time in 1973, under circumstances that no one involved in its drafting had likely ever imagined, when Vice President Spiro Agnew was forced from office under the cloud of a corruption scandal.

The Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum (National Archives and Records Administration) / PBS Left to right: Vice President Spiro Agnew and President Richard Nixon holding a meeting in the Oval Office, April 23, 1969.

Empowered by the amendment to nominate a replacement—pending confirmation by a majority of both houses of Congress—President Richard Nixon named an obscure Michigan congressman, Gerald Ford, to the vice presidency.

The Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum (National Archives and Records Administration) / PBS President Richard Nixon meeting with Rep. Gerald Ford in the Oval Office the day before announcing Ford as his pick for Vice President in 1973.

Eight months later, Nixon himself was engulfed by the Watergate scandal and abruptly resigned, bringing the 25th Amendment into play once more. By the close of 1974, the highest elected offices in the land—the presidency and the vice presidency—were occupied by men who had not been elected to them. In the process, however, a new vision of the American vice president had begun to take hold: as a close partner to the president and an increasingly important figure in the executive branch.

David Hume Kennerly / Gerald R. Ford Presidential Library / PBS Gerald R. Ford sitting before the House Judiciary Committee during his Vice Presidential confirmation hearings in 1973.

Credits: Produced, Written and Directed by Michelle Ferrari. Edited by Karl Dawson. AMERICAN EXPERIENCE is a production of GBH Boston. Executive Producer: Cameo George.