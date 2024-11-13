Give Now
GOOD KARMA HOSPITAL: Season 2 (New Season Premiere)

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published November 13, 2024 at 4:38 PM PST
Amanda Redman as Dr Lydia Fonseca and Amrita Acharia as Dr Ruby Walker in THE GOOD KARMA HOSPITAL.
Photographer: Chris Burgess
/
GPB
Amanda Redman as Dr Lydia Fonseca and Amrita Acharia as Dr Ruby Walker in THE GOOD KARMA HOSPITAL.

Fridays, Nov. 15 - Dec. 6, 2024 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream Seasons 1 and 2 now with KPBS Passport!

In Season 2, we re-join the team at the Good Karma Hospital a year after Ruby Walker arrived in India. The formidable Dr. Lydia Fonseca is, as ever, a force to be reckoned with and she has big plans for Ruby. Lydia is determined to kick Ruby out of her comfort zone and develop her skills as a doctor.

THE GOOD KARMA HOSPITAL Series

Ruby’s confidence has grown but she’s about to face a huge test. Ruby handles a complex medical case, as a storm hits Barco and the hospital’s generator fails. Will Ruby decide to operate on her patient by candle light and with no monitors? It’s a test that would shake the most experienced of doctors. And it will leave Lydia wondering if she pushed Ruby too far too soon.

Series two continues Ruby’s love affair with her new home. Ruby has moved in to her own flat in the hustle and bustle of Barco central and she feels more at home, the heat and the noise. But Ruby will also connect with her Indian heritage in a surprising way when a long-lost relative gets in touch. Ruby’s discovery will bring her closer to Dr. Gabriel Varma as their sparky working relationship promises to develop into something deeper.

James Floyd as Dr. Gabriel Varma and Amrita Acharia as Dr. Ruby Walker in THE GOOD KARMA HOSPITAL
Photographer: Chris Burgess
/
GBP
James Floyd as Dr. Gabriel Varma and Amrita Acharia as Dr. Ruby Walker in THE GOOD KARMA HOSPITAL

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1: Premieres Friday, Nov. 15 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Ruby faces new challenges as a blistering heatwave hits Kerala.

Amrita Acharia as Dr. Ruby Walker in THE GOOD KARMA HOSPITAL
Photographer: Chris Burgess
/
GPB
Amrita Acharia as Dr. Ruby Walker in THE GOOD KARMA HOSPITAL

Episode 2: Premieres Friday, Nov. 22 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Lydia discovers a former patient is in the care of a herbal doctor.

Amanda Redman as Dr. Lydia Fonseca in THE GOOD KARMA HOSPITAL
Photographer: CHRIS BURGESS
/
GPB
Amanda Redman as Dr. Lydia Fonseca in THE GOOD KARMA HOSPITAL

Episode 3: Premieres Friday, Nov. 29 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Gabriel joins Ruby on an outreach program to a tea plantation.

Episode 4: Friday, Dec. 6 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Ruby is still reeling from her discoveries and must decide if she can forgive past mistakes.

Episode 5: Friday, Dec. 6 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - A building collapses in Barco and the team are stretched to the limit.

Episode 6: Friday, Dec. 6 at 9:45 p.m. on KPBS TV - Ruby and Gabriel intervene in a dispute between two fishermen.

Amanda Redman as Dr. Lydia Fonseca and Sue Johnston as Virginia in THE GOOD KARMA HOSPITAL
Photographer: CHRIS BURGESS
/
GPB
Amanda Redman as Dr. Lydia Fonseca and Sue Johnston as Virginia in THE GOOD KARMA HOSPITAL

Watch On Your Schedule: Seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream now with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

