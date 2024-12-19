Give Now
SAN DIEGO'S HISTORIC PLACES: Traditional Dishes

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published March 27, 2024 at 3:23 PM PDT
Swiss Black Forest Cake
European Cake Gallery
Swiss Black Forest Cake

Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS app

"Traditional Dishes" is about meals and recipes that have been handed down through generations. On this episode we visit a Japanese, Puerto Rican - Cuban, Mexican restaurants and a European bakery to learn about their traditional cuisine. Most of these family owned restaurants have been in business since the 1970s. They have a wonderful story about their delicious, traditional meals.

HISTORIC PLACES WITH ELSA SEVILLA: CALIFORNIA'S HISTORY: Traditional Dishes

About the Series: HISTORIC PLACES WITH ELSA SEVILLA is an Emmy-Nominated and Award-Winning documentary series hosted by journalist Elsa Sevilla. Elsa connects viewers to the region's past as she explores historic sites, museums, cemeteries and parks and chats with local experts on the various people who lived there.

A multi-layered cake
European Cake Gallery
A multi-layered cake

This episode is available to stream with the PBS app. Watch the best of PBS anytime, anywhere on the free PBS app. Stream your favorite PBS shows on-demand and livestream shows from your local station, all from your favorite device.

