Spring is springing: Ring in the March equinox with this vibrant playlist

We are almost there, folks. As we speak, the sun's subsolar point is racing northward, toward the celestial equator. In about a week, the vernal equinox will finally bring the official start of springtime in the northern hemisphere.

There are already signs. Daffodil leaves are peeking out of the cold dirt. Soon, strawberries and cherimoyas will fill farmer's market bins, and the chirps of bluebirds and grackles will saunter in from freshly opened windows. In the woods, newts and frogs will crawl out of their winter beds.

The World Cafe team has a new playlist, fresh out of the oven, in anticipation of those sunnier days. Our "Spring Is Springing" mix features tried-and-true cuts from Simon & Garfunkel, Sheryl Crow and Bill Withers.

There's some music in the mix that I want to put you onto as well. "Bicicleta" from Dutch/Portuguese trio COLLIGNON is a grooving mix of psychedelic guitars and slick keyboard riffs, i.e. the perfect soundtrack for a weekend bike ride to the park. There's new songs from San Jose power pop band Star 99, Astrid Sonne and Ichiko Aoba (please check out her new album, Luminescent Creatures).

Take a deep breath, crack open a window, stock up on your antihistamine of choice and press play.

