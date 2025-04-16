ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Maryland Zoo - Hour 2
Premieres Monday, April 21, 2025 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app + Encores Wednesday, April 23 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, April 27 at 4 p.m. on KPBS 2
Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 21-time Emmy® Award nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW began its 28th broadcast season in 2024 and is the most watched ongoing primetime PBS series.
ROADSHOW finds rare treasures at Maryland Zoo including 1973 Topps uncut card sheets, a ring collection, ca. 1970 and a 1967 Ram Kumar oil painting. Can you guess the top $180,000 treasure?
