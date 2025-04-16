Give Now
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Maryland Zoo - Hour 2

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published April 16, 2025 at 2:29 PM PDT
Nick Dawes (right) appraises a Mougin Frères pottery vase, ca. 1930, in Baltimore, Md. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Maryland Zoo, Hour 2” airs Monday, April 21 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Meredith Nierman for GBH, © 2025 WGBH Educational Foundation
/
GBH
Nick Dawes (right) appraises a Mougin Frères pottery vase, ca. 1930, in Baltimore, Md.

Premieres Monday, April 21, 2025 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app + Encores Wednesday, April 23 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, April 27 at 4 p.m. on KPBS 2

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Preview: Maryland Zoo - Hour 2

Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 21-time Emmy® Award nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW began its 28th broadcast season in 2024 and is the most watched ongoing primetime PBS series.

Grant Zahajko (right) appraises 1973 Topps uncut card sheets, in Baltimore, Md. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Maryland Zoo, Hour 2” airs Monday, April 21 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Lisa Abitbol for GBH, © 2025 WGBH Educational Foundation
/
GBH
Grant Zahajko (right) appraises 1973 Topps uncut card sheets, in Baltimore, Md.

ROADSHOW finds rare treasures at Maryland Zoo including 1973 Topps uncut card sheets, a ring collection, ca. 1970 and a 1967 Ram Kumar oil painting. Can you guess the top $180,000 treasure?

Kevin Zavian (left) appraises a ring collection, ca. 1970, in Baltimore, Md. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Maryland Zoo, Hour 2” airs Monday, April 21 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Lisa Abitbol for GBH, © 2025 WGBH Educational Foundation
/
GBH
Kevin Zavian (left) appraises a ring collection, ca. 1970, in Baltimore, Md.

Watch On Your Schedule: "Maryland Zoo - Hour 1" will be available to stream with the PBS app. Watch the best of PBS anytime, anywhere on the free PBS app. Stream your favorite PBS shows on-demand and livestream shows from your local station, all from your favorite device.

Waterhouse (left) appraises a Chinese jade-mounted mirror with fitted boz, ca. 1920, in Baltimore, Md. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Maryland Zoo, Hour 2” airs Monday, April 21 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Lisa Abitbol for GBH, © 2025 WGBH Educational Foundation
/
GBH
Waterhouse (left) appraises a Chinese jade-mounted mirror with fitted boz, ca. 1920, in Baltimore, Md.

